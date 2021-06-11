Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a trailer was reported June 3 in the 1400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (padlock valued at $20) was reported June 4 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny of groceries (valued at $36) and trespassing were reported June 4 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported June 4 in the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2016 Lamborghini automobile valued at $300,000) was reported June 5 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of cell phone (valued at $2,000) was reported June 5 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Theft of a license plate was reported June 5 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported June 5 in the 1400 block of 1400 W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Misdemeanor larceny (at a restaurant) was reported June 5 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 6 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Larceny (of a wallet, driver’s license) was reported June 6 in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by breaking residential window) was reported June 6 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Breaking and entering (of a residential shed) and larceny (of a bicycle valued at $150) were reported June 8 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Forgery of check/fraud was reported June 8 in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential window valued at $100) and gunshots fired (five shell casings seized as evidence) were reported June 9 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny (of 2 plastic buckets) was reported June 9 in the 300 block of Locust Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Motor vehicle theft (of 2016 Ford Fusion SE valued at $16,000) was reported June 9 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny (of a bicycle, weed trimmer and 2 chainsaws) were reported June 9 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.