Dunster House of Harvard University along Charles River at sunset. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule in June whether race-based admission policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are constitutional.

 Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether it should be legal to use race as a factor in college admissions, new polling shows Americans oppose the idea.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 62% of Americans oppose higher education institutions using race as a factor when deciding who to admit. The majority of Americans favor diversity in higher education, but they don’t support using affirmative action policies to obtain it.