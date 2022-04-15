GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden said during a speech at N.C. A&T University Thursday that he is “building back a better America than before the pandemic, with a better way with better pay, and greater dignity for working people.”
However, recent poll numbers suggest Biden’s message is not gaining traction in North Carolina.
Biden was joined for the speech by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, who is running for re-election in the 6th Congressional District. Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl was on hand as well, after the announcement that the company would build new high-speed jets in the Greensboro area.
“From day one, every action I have taken to rebuild our economy has been guided by one principle – made in America,” Biden told the crowd at A&T. “It means using products, parts, and materials built right here in the United States of America. It means bringing manufacturing back and building the supply chains at home. It doesn’t just give lip service to buying American.”
Biden accused every previous administration of giving a hollow promise since the late 1930s, but claimed his administration is making “buy America” a reality by creating a new government department called “Made in America.” Last month Biden announced introduction of the “Buy American Act,” calling it the biggest effort in in 70 years by increasing the regulatory requirement that the amount of a product made in America goes from 55% to 75%.
“When we build more in America, it lowers the price for families,” he said. “American manufacturing is coming back. Companies are choosing to build their factories in America.”
Biden claimed that his administration is lowering the deficit and that it created 431,000 jobs in March, with 7.9 million created since he became president.
“More jobs in the 14 months that I have been president than any president has created in American history,” Biden remarked. He also cited unemployment is at 3.6%, down from 6.4% when he took office. He credited the American Rescue Plan and noted that North Carolina added 194,000 jobs in the last 14 months.
Biden repeated the White House and Democrats’ message that the rising costs of food, goods, and gas is the fault of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and not his own policy decisions.
“Seventy percent of the increase in inflation was a consequence of Putin’s price hike because of the impact of oil prices,” Biden said.
Republicans and those in the energy industry, meanwhile, point to Biden policies like the decision to stop the Keystone XL Pipeline on the first day of his administration. Many economists also say inflation was already skyrocketing before Putin’s invasion.
A new High Point University Poll shows North Carolinians are not buying Biden’s economic message. The poll showed a Biden a job approval rating of 35%. The same respondents gave Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper an approval rating of 47%.
The poll also found that North Carolina likely voters gave low scores to all major policy areas: 40% approved of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, 34% approved of his handling of education, 33% of his handling of health care, 31% approved of his handling of the environment, 30% of his handling of foreign policy and 30% for his handling of climate change. Only 28% approved of his handling of the war in Ukraine.
“Hardworking North Carolinians are sick of inflation and tired of President Biden’s excuses, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. said in a statement. “They see the consequences of his failed economic agenda every time they go to the grocery store and fill up their gas tank. The worst inflation in more than 40 years has been fueled by Congressional Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration recklessly spending and wasting trillions over the last 15 months.”
Biden’s visit to the state comes amid historic inflation. Wholesale prices surged to 11.2% in March, the highest level on record. Record high prices of goods and services, including the food supply, are expected to rise even higher in the months to come.