Thanks to the generosity of donors, conservation of the Gaston Pool portrait is scheduled to begin in March. The oil painting of Pool (1851-52), son of John and Narcissa Sawyer Pool, is believed to have been painted by artist Leopold Paul Unger while he traveled through the Albemarle in the 1850s.
Last summer, Director of Regional Museums Don Pendergraft introduced the story of a portrait painting and its long journey back to Elizabeth City. We can now happily report that with the generosity of local community members, Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle is able to conserve the painting! All of us at Museum of the Albemarle sincerely thank you for your support.
The oil painting is a portrait of Gaston Pool (1851-52), son of John and Narcissa Sawyer Pool. Believed to have been painted by artist Leopold Paul Unger while he traveled through the Albemarle in the 1850s, the portrait of Gaston found its way to Pennsylvania where it remained for decades as property of the Pennsylvania Historical Museum and Commission.
When a PHMC curator contacted collections staff at MOA wishing to deaccession — remove from its listed holdings — the painting and the coral necklace which Gaston is pictured wearing, we accepted the offer of the collection.
We grew excited as MOA staff researched the Pool family’s influential history in the area, John Pool’s law career and service in both the North Carolina Senate and the U.S. Senate, and Unger’s paintings of Albemarle families. Staff took a quick trip one afternoon to find the grave of young Gaston, which we discovered in the Episcopal Cemetery — directly behind the museum! — located beside his mother Narcissa, who died in 1856.
Our excitement was tempered by reports from Pennsylvania detailing the condition of the painting (unframed), frame, and coral necklace. The poor condition of the collection was one of the factors that led to deaccession from the Pennsylvania collection, so MOA’s acceptance of responsibility would be no small commitment. We discussed the collection’s condition with North Carolina Museum of History staff conservators and decided taking possession of it was worth moving forward.
The accession process is not taken lightly. Curators in the state history museum system must gather information on artifacts they wish to add to the state collection and present it at a monthly Acquisitions Committee meeting. The information must be include who owned or used the items and where and when (we must have good N.C. provenience); whether there are similar items already in the state collections (we don’t want to duplicate what the state already owns); what might the artifacts be used for (we don’t want items to sit purposeless in storage); and what condition the items are in (we don’t want to accept deeply deteriorated or damaged items).
To fully report the condition of the Pool collection, we again reached out to staff conservators at the N.C. Museum of History. They advised us to contact a painting conservator to assess the painting and provide an estimate for conserving it.
We selected an accredited conservator in the Raleigh area and shipped the Pool collection to the state museum. The painting conservator visited the Pool portrait there and estimated the cost of stabilizing, cleaning, and correcting damage to the painting would be $3,200-$3,600. State museum staff conservators will conserve the coral necklace and assess the frame, which will likely also need conservation.
With this information, we presented the Pool collection to the Acquisitions Committee and our hard work was rewarded with an approval vote. The collection could then go before the Historical Commission for final approval.
When the commission approved the accession, a deed of gift was sent to the Pennsylvania Historical Museum and Commission. When the signed deed was returned, the Pool collection became official property of the state of North Carolina for us to care for in perpetuity. Thanks to the generosity of donors, conservation of the Pool portrait is scheduled to begin in March.
Note: Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle accepts tax-deductible donations for its Conservation Fund, which allows the group to hire professional conservators to care for the special needs of artifacts in our collection.
Carrie Barker is an artifact collections specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.