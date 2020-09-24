Pork Paillards with an Apple Bourbon Sauce

Serves 6
A thin slice of meat that is quickly cooked by grilling or sautéing, a paillard is typically pounded with a meat mallet to reach the desired thinness. Place the meat between two sheets of waxed paper or plastic wrap and strike it with glancing blows, working from the center to the edge, rather than pounding down directly on the meat.
INGREDIENTS
12 slices pork tenderloin, pounded to 1/3-inch thickness
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
10 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 shallots, thinly sliced
1 large Granny Smith apples, thinly sliced
¼ cup bourbon
1/2 cup apple cider
1-2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
¼ cup chicken stock
1 teaspoon thyme
1 tablespoon parsley
1 pinch red pepper flakes
1 bay leaf
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Prepare a sheet pan with foil. Season the pork with salt and pepper. Spread the flour on a plate and season well. Dredge the pork in the flour, coating the pieces completely; shake off the excess.
In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until shimmering. Add the pork and cook, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side; add more butter and oil to the pan if needed. Transfer the pork to the sheet pan and keep warm in the oven.
Reduce the heat to low and add the shallots and apples to the pan. Cook, stirring constantly, until translucent and soft. Add the bourbon, stock, cider, Dijon and cook, stirring to scrape up the browned bits, until the sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in bay, red pepper, parsley and thyme, and season with salt and pepper. Turn off the heat and melt additional butter into sauce until desired thickness and flavor.
Return the pork to the pan and coat with the sauce. Transfer the pork to a platter and spoon the sauce on top. Top with additional parsley. Serve immediately.