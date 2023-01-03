Port Discover, the region’s hands-on children’s science learning center, is preparing to unveil its new STEM lab.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lab will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of January’s First Friday Artwalk in downtown Elizabeth City. The lab will occupy the entire second floor of Port Discover, which is located at 611 Main Street.