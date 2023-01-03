Port Discover, the region’s hands-on children’s science learning center, is preparing to unveil its new STEM lab.
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lab will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of January’s First Friday Artwalk in downtown Elizabeth City. The lab will occupy the entire second floor of Port Discover, which is located at 611 Main Street.
The lab will be anchored by a classroom space large enough to accommodate several chemical-resistant lab experiment tables and 42 stools, said executive director Dana Parker. Port Discover workers and volunteers will be able to host as many as two classes at a time.
According to Parker, the addition of the STEM lab will allow Port Discover to expand its educational services to older children.
“It means we’ll be able to serve kids in middle and high school, and not just elementary (schoolchildren) and younger,” she said.
The STEM lab also will include learning programs for homeschoolers.
Starting in February and continuing weekly through March 30 will be Port Discover’s new STEM Career Exploration speaker series, Parker said. Each week a different professional in a STEM-related field will speak to students about why they chose their particular career path.
Another feature of the STEM lab will be the technology space that includes a computer and 3D printers. Learning programs children can participate in include biology, biotechnology, earth sciences, chemistry, physics and robotics, said Parker, who took over as director last March.
“A lot of it will be program based,” said Parker, explaining the lab’s planned curriculum. “We’ll do a lot of programs for school groups.”
Port Discover also will rent space in the STEM lab to organizations to use as meeting space and for other community functions, Parker said.
A small lab kitchen will include a sink, dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer and serving bar.
Parker, who has worked with Port Discover for several years, succeeded Theresa M. Armendarez, who resigned in March after being named executive director of the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo.
Friday’s ribbon cutting will be hosted by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce.