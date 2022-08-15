Currituck Sheriff
Paul Matthew Russell, 40, of the 900 block of Whalehead Drive, Corolla, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested July 28 and served a true bill of indictment for three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Marcus D. Clark, 36, of the 1300 block of Macedonia Road, Edenton, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 35, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Sharon Kathleen Keeton, 59, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 30 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
John Randall Bates, 53, of the 1200 block of Harley Heights Drive, Bedford, Virginia, was arrested July 30 and charged with first degree infrastructure trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Anne Poplin Joyner, 46, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was served two criminal summonses Aug. 1 for failure to restrain a dog and violating the public nuisance ordinance.
Kristine Nicole McIntrye, 32, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested July 30 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Edward Leroy Deaver, 46, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested July 31 and charged with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Wendy Joy Wood, 50, of the 140 block of Romland Creek Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of public nuisance.
Donnell Dywan Moore, 38, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court, child support. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
