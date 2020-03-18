You’ve asked and we’ve listened because the Perquimans Weekly wants to serve our community better.
Based on our readers’ input, we are pleased to announce a few changes that we hope will enhance this newspaper.
We want to get more news in the newspaper, particularly local government meeting stories but also Monday’s sports scores, should the season resume.
Because many local governments meet Monday evenings, it has been challenging for reporters and editors to provide stories in a timely manner for the upcoming edition.
Doesn’t matter if you read a weekly or a daily newspaper, news is a 24/7 operation.
So as to better get this information and include any late breaking news, maybe get in those last minute church briefs or obituaries, the Perquimans Weekly is going back to its roots by distributing our community newspaper on Thursdays – just like we used to do many years ago.
Because Thursday’s edition will be fresh in the stands as the weekend approaches, this will help our advertisers attract more customers as businesses announce sales, restaurants talk about specials and mom and pops use coupons they need to do their grocery shopping. Thursday publication date – that’s a win for everyone.
And more good news – the Perquimans Weekly will be going up in page count from 10-12 pages, maybe even more pages from time to time. More pages means more space, so we’ll be able to get more news in the paper!
As we seek to improve the Perquimans Weekly, we want to thank our readers for their suggestions.
Changes will start Thursday, April 2.
Changes to deadlines associated with advertising, classifieds and obituaries will be forthcoming within the next edition.