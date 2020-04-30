Lately I feel as befuddled as the spring weather. With this COVID-19 quarantine I never know what day it is, just as a confused Mother Nature is having a hard time settling on spring and keeps shifting from winter to summer and back. With all of this uncertainty a warm, comforting meal is in order, and with all of our concerns of health and the economy home-cooked comfort is a good thing.
A satisfying and tasty meal I enjoyed at a dinner party by Nancy Downum fills the bill, and I came to find out it is also quite easy to prepare. This is an iconic entrée that at one time received more than a million pins on Pinterest. You may have heard of it and maybe even tried it, but the Mississippi Pot Roast is worth a first or second look.
This pot roast recipe was created by Robin Chapman in believe it or not Ripley, Mississippi, in the 1990s. Chapman said it is a milder variation of her aunt’s pot roast. It was submitted to her church cookbook, and then passed along by word of mouth, and eventually was spread across the internet. The recipe became so sought after that the New York Times even printed a feature on this pot roast.
One reason this recipe is popular is that it has only five ingredients and cooks easily in a crock pot. Substitutions can also be made. I have to admit I do not have powdered au jus mix on hand but after searing the meat I did deglaze the pan with a little red wine, beef stock and added Better Than Bouillon in place of the au jus packet. I then poured that liquid over the seared roast, which I set on a bed of sliced onion in the crock pot. Nor did I have a packet of ranch dressing mix but instead used a bottle of ranch spices from a specialty spice store. I also added chunks of peeled carrots and potatoes to the crock pot at the last two hours of cooking to round out the meal. Once the roast was finished I placed the beef and vegetables on a platter and covered them to keep warm. I poured the drippings and liquid from the crock pot through a strainer and separated the fat off the top. I added the fat to a saucepan over medium heat, and whisked in a few tablespoons of flour to make a roux, and then whisked in the remaining liquid from the pot and beef stock to make a gravy. I did not alter the intent of the recipe but just changed it using ingredients I had on hand.
New recipes are created by a cook putting their spin on an old recipe, just as the original author Robin Chapman did. You could easily substitute beefy french onion soup mix or Italian dressing mix or whatever might be in your pantry. And you can serve it with any sides that you’d like such as mashed potatoes and green beans, or even on a bed of egg noodles.
This week I am including the original recipe for Mississippi Roast, as well as an idea for leftovers. This pot roast sounds a lot like Chicago Italian Beef and if you have ever had an Italian beef sandwich in the Windy City that is another treat not to be missed, and the leftover beef and pot liquid from this recipe would work nicely.
Enjoy!