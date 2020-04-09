Luke 24:1-12 describes what happened on the first Easter morning and provides four evidences for the resurrection of Jesus. The first evidence is the empty tomb.
The most popular theory against the resurrection of Christ suggests that Jesus’ body was stolen from the tomb. But who would do that and for what reason? If the Roman or Jewish leaders removed the body, why didn’t they show it to disprove the resurrection claims of the disciples.
If the disciples stole Christ’s body, how did they do it? Matthew 27:66 says that Jesus’ tomb was guarded by Roman soldiers. The penalty for failure to guard a prisoner or defend the Roman seal on the tomb was death (Acts 12:19).
It also seems absurd that somebody could sneak up on highly trained soldiers, move the stone, unwrap 100 pounds of grave clothes, fold them neatly, and carry Jesus’ body away.
Besides, when Jesus was arrested, all his disciples acted like cowards (Mark 14:50). Why would a group of cowards steal the body and invent a story that they knew would get them killed?
The second evidence is the testimony of the angels (vv.4-8). While the women were wondering about the empty tomb, “suddenly two men in clothes that gleamed like lightning stood beside them” (v4).
Matthew 28:5 says that these two individuals were angels. What is the significance of their presence at the tomb? Angels were always used to announce important events and give a special message from God. (Daniel 8:17, Matthew 2:13, Luke 2:10, Acts 7:53).
At Jesus’ tomb the angels announced the most important event of all time: “Jesus is not here. He has risen” (v.6). Why did God send two angels? In the Jewish court the facts of the case always needed to be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses (Deuteronomy 19:15). God personally established the truth of the resurrection through the testimony of two angels.
The third evidence is the witness of the women (vv.9-10). No Jewish first century writer would invent a story with women as the first witnesses to the resurrection because Jews did not accept the testimony of a woman. The only reason to say that women were the first witnesses to the resurrection was because that is what truly happened.
The fourth evidence is the unbelief of the apostles. “When the women came back from the tomb, they told all these things to the Eleven and to all the others…But they did not believe the women, because their words seemed to them like nonsense.” (vv.10-11). Some skeptics say that the disciples hallucinated their visions of Jesus’ resurrection. However, hallucinations occur when people are anticipating and dwelling on certain things.
The disciples were not expecting the resurrection. Hallucinations also appear to individuals and over a long period of time, but Jesus appeared to many people and only over a 40-day period after his resurrection. At one point, he appeared to more than 500 people at once (1 Corinthians 15:6). There is no evidence that suggests that groups of people can have identical hallucination at the same time.
Luke gives us four evidences for the resurrection of Jesus. Why is the resurrection of Jesus relevant to us today? Belief in Jesus’ resurrection is necessary for salvation. Christ’s resurrection proved that God had accepted Christ’s death as the payment for our sins.
We can have a personal relationship with God when we trust in Christ’s death alone for the forgiveness of our sins (Romans 4:24-25). Jesus’ resurrection is also the key motivation for a victorious Christian life. Jesus promised that he would be raised on the third day; we can be confident, therefore, that all His promises will come to pass.
Let us rejoice. “He is risen! He is risen indeed!”