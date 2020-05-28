The Perquimans Arts League (PAL) reopened its gallery in Hertford on Tuesday, May 19.
“We are pleased to announce that our gallery is open for business,” PAL Presidente Ed Sanford said.
As is the case with other businesses and retail establishments in Hertford, closing the gallery had a detrimental impact on PAL. Gallery sales are an important income source for the organization and especially its artists. In fact, the pandemic shutdown negatively affected the art community throughout the state.
As a member of the North Carolina Arts Council, PAL shared the same fate as fellow Council members with regard to lost sales and postponed activities.
In addition, PAL was force to cancel planned classes and events that were on the calendar for the Perquimans County Schools. “We take special pride in providing art opportunities to our area students, and cancelling them is a disappointment,” said Sheryl Corr, who plans and implements PAL’s workshops and community programs.
Nevertheless, PAL is back. For the immediate future, the gallery is open from 11AM to 3PM Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. As our area awakens from the shutdown, PAL’s goal is to resume its full 6-day operation Monday through Saturday.
Understanding the need for safety and social distancing, PAL’s reopening includes sensible policies. PAL requests that no more than six patrons enter the gallery at any time and encourages all to wear masks.
In addition, PAL installed a Plexiglas shield around its sales desk for added protection. Finally, all of the high touch points and other areas are sanitized and disinfected daily using safe, commercial chemicals.
Most importantly, PAL needs its members, visitors and patrons to return and see many of the wonderful pieces that are on display in the gallery. PAL is also in the midst of its membership drive.
“I would like to see everyone in our area become PAL members,” Sanford said. “Our membership options are reasonable and family friendly.”
Increased membership will help PAL stay viable and continue to promote the arts and art education in Perquimans County. For more information, please visit PAL’s website: http://perquimansarts.org/