PQ Arts League News

Well, we are in the full oven of a hot summer with day-to-day heat index temperatures approaching 100 degrees.
In addition, this pandemic continues to weigh heavily upon us…. Whew! Nevertheless, PAL moves ahead. We just finished our membership drive that began in early April. We are thankful to each of you who renewed.
Alas, there are some who have not renewed, but there is still time. Again, when you renew your membership, it will run through June 30th of next year.
Now that we are in August, the ever-popular Members’ Show is coming up. Please see the information below for drop off dates, as well as the registration process. With everyone’s travel limited, I still expect to see some very creative work from our artists.
There are some changes in our upcoming schedule because of the pandemic. Unfortunately, we found it necessary to cancel Arts on the Perquimans, PAL’s arts & craft show in October.
Sponsors from nearly every organization in the area have cancelled similar events, whether indoor or outdoor. PAL had no choice but to follow suit and cancel ours. This is disappointing because we really wanted to move forward with such a fun event to stimulate folks to get out in the fall weather. Candidly, it is also a major fundraiser for PAL that will be difficult to replace.
For now, the gallery is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:00AM to 3PM. There is still nice art on display and lots of gift items if you want to shop locally. This will be even more exciting with the members show.
Until next time, stay cool, and stay safe.
2020 Annual Members’ Show
The Annual Members’ Show will be taking place August 24 and running through October 2.
This year the prospectus is available to our entire PAL mailing list. The show is open to PAL members only, but anyone who would like to join prior to the show will be welcome to participate. Get prospectus.
Members may submit up to 3 works for a fee of $25. Details regarding requirements are included on the prospectus. Work may be dropped off on Monday, August 17, Tuesday, August 18 or Wednesday, August 19 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. No work will be accepted after this date. We will be making special arrangements to allow for social distancing during drop-off. For questions, contact Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com.
Our juror this year will be Christine Henninger, a very talented artist and instructor from Elizabeth City. Learn more about Christine here.
Current Exhibit
Be sure to visit the gallery between now and August 15 to see work by the members of the PAL Watercolor Club. These are just a few examples of the excellent paintings on display!
Artist Opportunities
Many of our artists received a special e-mail this week inviting them to submit information to be included on the Artist Page on the PAL website http://perquimansarts.org/artists.html. So far we have only heard from a few, but we hope this is because you are brushing up your Artist Bio and Artist Statement! With so many shows and fairs being cancelled this fall, we are looking for ways to help our artists promote their work. Please help us by providing your information. If you didn’t receive the e-mail and would like to, contact Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com.
The following is a listing of competitions, exhibits, grants and other information that may be of interest!
https://www.artworkarchive.com/blog/monthly-art-opportunities-the-best-opportunities-with-august-deadlines?utm_source=newsletterclass&utm_campaign=aug2020-opps
https://www.ncarts.org/artist-opportunities
https://www.artworkarchive.com/blog/artist-pep-talk-5-tips-to-get-back-into-the-studio
There are many listings for financial aid due to Covid-19, as well as artist grants and commissions available through the North Carolina Arts Council. Be sure to check them out!
Classes & Workshops
Watercolor in Three Easy Steps with Carolyn Zbavitel Friday, February 12, 9 to 4.
This workshop will focus on a three-step process of painting in watercolor. Painting techniques will encourage bold, loose paintings. Subjects may include land, marine or streetscapes.
The instructor will paint one demo in the morning. Artists will then try the same techniques on their own. After lunch, the instructor will paint an afternoon demo, which the students will also have time to paint. Demos will be one hour or less to allow plenty of time to practice and do the painting on your own. Carolyn will assist individually as needed and will discuss simplifying form, values and color to achieve your vision in watercolor.
Some experience is recommended, $80 for PAL members; $120 for non-members. Fee includes lunch. To register online, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
People at Work and Play with Graham Berry — April 20 — 23, 2021
Learn to paint single figures or groups in this exciting 4-day workshop. There are only a few spaces left, so register soon at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang — May 4 — 6, 2022
This three-day watercolor painting workshop is designed to grow artists’ confidence, competence and comfort level with the medium of watercolor. We will use photographs as references and explore different subjects each day.
Though painting different subjects each day, instruction will focus on drawing, composition, and specific watercolor techniques including dry-on-dry and wet-on-wet. JJ will give both quick as well as step-by-step demos with clear instruction, along with personal guidance according to the need of each participant.
At the end of each day JJ will provide a critique and question/answer session. JJ will provide the reference photos for the workshop. Register online at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html or call the gallery at 252-426-3041.
Ways You Can Help PAL!
Rather than have PAL remain a well-kept secret (yes, there are still people in Hertford who don’t know about us), would you be willing to help spread the word? If you are on Facebook and Instagram, you can do this by LIKING PAL’s page and following. When you see a post, SHARE with your friends and family and make comments. You can do the same on Instagram by FOLLOWING Perquimans Arts and LIKING the posts. We hope that you will also take a minute to leave a review of the gallery on Facebook!
Do you shop on Amazon? Did you know that you can contribute to Perquimans Arts League with each purchase you make — without it costing you one penny extra?
You will only need to go to www.smile.amazon.com and select your favorite charity (PAL). Amazon takes care of the rest. Then each time you’re ready to shop, just log in at smile.amazon and a portion of your purchase will be donated to PAL.