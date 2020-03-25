PQ County Declares State of Emergency

Perquimans County County and Town leaders have declared a state of emergency.
Friday, the Perquimans County Control Group met to determine the best way for our county to proceed for the protection of our residents. At the recommendation of Battle Betts, Director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, county and town leaders have declared a State of Emergency for Perquimans County, the Town of Hertford and the Town of Winfall.
Below is a list of services/events that have been impacted:
• Regional Library closed through March 29
• Senior Center closed through March 31
1. Meal on Wheels delivery will continue throughout the county.
2. Congregate Meals are available for curbside pickup at the Senior Center.
• Recreation Center activities are postponed through March 31
• Perquimans County Judicial System — Please contact the Clerk of Court’s Office at 252-404-5000 to verify if your date has been postponed. Their office hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. — 5p.m.
• Extension Office has cancelled programs through March 31
• County/ Town offices are requesting that business be conducted electronically or by phone when possible.
• Schools closed per Governor’s Executive Order until March 30
1. Electronic and Paper Learning Packets are being prepared for students.
• Electronic is available on the school website.
• Paper packets can be picked up at your child’s school on Wednesdays.
• If there is no transportation available, please contact your child’s school for further information.
2. Meal Program for children under 18.
• Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School are a pick up site for breakfast
from 7:30-9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.
• There will be 8 additional community sites where meals will be delivered by school staff
Monday – Friday.
o Snug Harbor Clubhouse
o Holiday Island Clubhouse
o Wynne Fork Apartments
o Meads Mobile Home Park
o New Hope United Methodist Church
o Longview Estates Mobile Home Park
o UpRiver Friends Meeting Place
o Saunders Grove Missionary Baptist Church
3. The schools/county are working to improve county-wide internet access for learning.
• Current access sites are:
o The parking lot of the 4 schools
o Downtown Hertford
o McDonalds
• Riverbash Event is cancelled for April 24-26, 2020
• Church Meetings — Many are offering alternative options to large gatherings.
• Inter-County Public Transit Authority (ICPTA) transports are postponed until further notice except for dialysis and critical care cancer patients.
• Our 911 Center has increased training and are asking callers specific questions outlined by the N.C. Office of EMS. Callers requesting EMS and Law Enforcement assistance will be asked to meet first responders outside when possible, in an effort to minimize exposure risk.
• Our EMS staff have been trained on the latest N.C. Office of EMS guidance, which includes additional patient screening. Any patients presenting to EMS with a fever and respiratory symptoms should expect to be asked to wear a surgical mask provided by EMS staff. Patients will be transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center or Vidant Chowan Hospital, where they will be isolated from other patients until testing can occur.
• How can you help!
1. Volunteer with Meals on Wheels
2. Volunteer with Baptist on Missions
3. Share AUTHORIZED Public Information on Social Media
4. If you can use electronic transactions for business, please do so.
5. Only share accurate information from trusted sources
6. Offer to make grocery and pharmacy runs for neighbors and those isolated, only if you are not sick
or have not been exposed to anyone that is sick.
Things are rapidly evolving and we continue to maintain constant contact with local, state and national partners, in an effort to minimize the impact in our community. Albemarle Regional Health Services recommends that you continue to practice these safety and preventative measures:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
-Practice social distancing; avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact.
We encourage you to visit the following websites for the most credible information:
Albemarle Regional Health Services — http://www.arhs-nc.org/
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services — https://www.ncdhhs.gov/
Center for Disease Control — https://www.cdc.gov/
Perquimans County — https://www.perquimanscountync.gov
Town of Hertford – https://www.townofhertford.com
Perquimans County Facebook Page — https://www.facebook.com/PerquimansEmergencyServices/
We also encourage you to enroll in our Code Red or Reverse 911 System by visiting the Perquimans County Website, https://www.perquimanscountync.gov and clicking on the Code Red button on the left side of the page or by texting
“PerqES” to 99411. This is a reverse 911 notification system that will allow us to reach you by phone, text, or email once you enroll.