PQ County Memorial Day Observance Cancelled

American Legion Post 126 Post Commander Rick Caporale has announced that this year’s annual Perquimans County Memorial Day Observance, Monday, May 25, has been cancelled.
He further stated, “first-ever cancellation was made based on the current Federal and State mandates established for gatherings and the safety of both participants and attendees. The observance is usually presented by Post 126 with the assistance of Hertford American Legion Post 326.
However, he related, “the custom of placing flags at veterans’ gravesites in our local cemeteries will be conducted.”
The Ladies Auxiliary Unit 126 will also be conducting their annual Memorial Day Poppy Program according to Parisanne Turcotte, unit president. “We will be conducting our annual Poppy Program, Friday, May 22, which is National Poppy Day.”
Auxiliary members will be at Woodard’s Pharmacy, and maybe at other town locations when plans are finalized.
Even though there will be no service at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse Lawn, plans are to post the service colors and the wreaths usually presented: American Legion Post 126, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 126, Perquimans County, Town of Hertford and Town of Winfall. The flags and wreaths will be on display until 4 p.m., weather permitting.
The other organizations that usually lay wreaths and wish to do so should contact the American Legion, 426-1679, for information on making arrangements.
You may have to leave a contact number on the answering service.
Current plans are to put cemetery flags out on May 20, with May 21 being a rain date.
Collection is currently planned for May 27 with May 28 as a rain date. Legion members and Volunteers are asked to meet at the Flag Pole at the Cedarwood Cemetery at 9 a.m. on May 20 and May 27.
Those individuals who usually put out flags at their church cemeteries need to contact the Legion Office to make arrangements for picking up the flags they will need.