My husband and I went to the Recreation Center Wednesday to received our COVID 19 vaccination.
There was so many people there but I was impressed with the efficiency of the people administering the vaccination. They were kind and courteous.
The Sheriffs Department, EMS personnel, the ARHS and all the volunteers that helped with the paperwork. It was like something we have never had before. It was very well organized.
Well done Perquimans!! I’m very proud of the work you are doing.
Veronica Rountree
Belvidere