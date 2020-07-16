PQ Register of Deeds Announces Plan to Prevent Property Fraud

In an effort to prevent property deed fraud, the Perquimans County Register of Deeds office is offering a service called Property Fraud Alert! Sign up is easy and free.
“It will only take a few minutes to sign up and our hope is that it provides you with timely information and peace of mind. Tell your family and friends to sign up for the Perquimans County Property Fraud Alert system too,” Register of Deeds Jacqueline Frierson said.
Also anyone who receives a communication from a company offering to send you a copy of your real estate deed for an excessive fee, please do not. This is a SCAM.
For copies, please contact your local recorders’ office. Typically the only charge will be a small copying fee, but in the Internet age you may be able to access a copy online for free.
For further information, please do not hesitate to contact the Register of Deeds office @ 252-426-5660. Visit the website at: perquimansrod.us.