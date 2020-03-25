PQ Register of Deeds Implements Precautions to Combat Virus

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the declaration of a local, state, and national emergency, Jacqueline S. Frierson, Perquimans County Register of Deeds, is implementing some temporary changes to keep the citizens and staff safe.
Effective Tuesday, March 24, the office will be open normal business hours; changes and suggested processes are as follows:
- Office strongly recommends customers who are needing certified copies of vital records to utilize our online request website at www.perquimansrod.us. Orders are processed daily and mailed out by next day. If you must come into the office to request a vital record, you will need to call to schedule an appointment.
- Couples needing to obtain marriage licenses will, for the time being, need to make an appointment and can do so by calling 252-426-5660. Office asks that only the applicants come in to their appointment. Office also asks that applicants fill out the online marriage license application available on our website prior to their appointment to minimize the time spent in the office.
- Office urges those needing to record documents to consider electronic recording. Please contact 252-426-5660 for information regarding this process. If you must visit our office to record, you will need an appointment to do so.
- Those needing to take their notary oath will need to make an appointment and can do so by calling 252-426-5660.
- Office strongly urges citizens seeking to search our real estate records and/or order certified copies of these documents to call 252-426-5660 to schedule an appointment to do so.
Frierson said the Register of Deeds’ office is striving to keep citizens and staff safe.
“If one of our staff members tests positive, our entire office will have to be quarantined resulting in the closure of our office. We want to prevent that,” she said. “If you are exhibiting any symptoms or have recently traveled outside the United States, we ask that you do not schedule an appointment nor visit our office. If you present with symptoms, you will be asked to leave.”
Citizens with any questions are asked to call 252-426-5660 and, of course, if you are sick we ask that you please do not visit our office.