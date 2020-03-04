Perquimans County Schools recently honored its employees during a board of education meeting.
Courtney Hale is the grant writing QUEEN. This year Hale received the following grants: Target Field Trip, Bright Ideas and two Donors Choose grants. Hale is currently working with ECU to help develop Computer Science programs. She developed a year-long 8th grade accelerated computer science course with hopes of building interest as students enter high school. Recently students had the opportunity to visit NC State with the Bits and Bites experience and compete at the Future Cities competition where students placed for the first time ever. Hale offers opportunities for students to learn and grow in dynamic, hands-on environment. She is truly amazing and deserving of this award.
Love the Bus week is celebrated in the 2nd week of February. It is a time to honor the important work that our bus drivers do every day. HGS is blessed with a fleet full of good drivers. What separates Debbie Tappin from many other drivers is her approach to her work. She had perfect attendance from August to December. She was on the bus each morning and afternoon transporting precious cargo from home to school and from school back home. As of Feb. 9, HGS had 31 bus referrals, only one of those came from Bus 114. Tappin sets expectations for her bus and focuses on building relationships with her students. She is caring, dependable, assertive and an asset to Hertford Grammar School. There is no school employee that is more important than a bus driver. In fact, no one at the school can do their job until the bus driver first does theirs.
Kelly Russell, a CTE Teacher at Perquimans County High School, has been selected for the Go Global NC Global Teachers – Australia 2020 program! In July of 2020 Go Global NC will be traveling to Australia for the first time with the Global Teachers program.
This program “down under” will provide important lessons to North Carolina educators. Similar to North Carolina, Australia is a post British colony with a frontier culture, a diverse landscape, a native people, large rural communities, and a broad cultural spectrum.
The program will allow Global Teachers to gain an understanding of the historic and current interactions between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and the Australian government. The delegation will also explore the decline of the Great Barrier Reef and efforts Australians are pursuing to save this magnificent natural wonder of the world.
Finally, delegation members will take a deep dive into Australia’s education system and learn how Australia delivers a high quality education to students in rural communities, and discuss strategies to close the achievement gap between rural and urban schools. Global Teachers Fellows will reflect on how these factors relate to North Carolina and incorporate their global experience in Australia into their classrooms in North Carolina.
Russell was selected to receive a fully-funded award to cover the cost of this professional development program because of the generous support of the Simple Gifts Fund.