Superintendent Tanya Turner said due to the high demand of families who have chosen Option B Face to Face instruction, Perquimans Schools will no longer be able to switch students from remote learning to face to face instruction. This is due to bus capacity and classroom capacity to allow for the 6 feet social distancing.
School system will re-evaluate our numbers once school begins. If your child is registered for face to face instruction under Plan B and you wish at any time to change to remote learning, you will still be able to make this change by contacting your child’s school.
In addition, school system need to finalize the bus routes as soon as possible. In order to do this, school system need to make sure all parents who are coming for face to face instruction and need bus transportation have filled out their transportation intent form.
This form can be found on the school system website at www.pqschools.org or you can contact the central office for a form as well. These forms are necessary for accurate and efficient bus routes especially considering our blended schedule.
All students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will receive a Chromebook this school year. Please attend one of our Back to School Bashes located behind the central office on Tuesday, August 4th, or Wednesday, August 5th from 7:30-5:30. Parents will complete the paperwork, pay the tech fee, and pick up their child’s Chromebook at this time.
Chromebooks are $20 per child with no family having to pay more than $50 if they have 3 or more children. Remote tech support and hot spot information will be given out during pickup.
Many folks have been asking about class letters and teacher assignments. Principals and office staff at each school have been working diligently to get this information out to you. This is a very different kind of summer but the school system’s goal was to mail these on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Finally, an FAQ of community questions that were submitted in our reopening announcement has been posted on our school system website. School leaders will continue to update these questions as new ones are submitted.
“We are looking forward to serving your students in a face to face or remote setting beginning on August 17. Thank you for your continued support,” Turner said.