PQ Schools Plot Strategic Plan

Perquimans School system held a strategic planning meeting Thursday at the high school that will shape the core beliefs, common goals and priorities that will guide the direction of the school system for the next five years.
“It is important that our strategic plan reflect the goals and priorities of our community. We want this plan to communicate the vision for our school systems with goals that are clear and easy to understand by anyone who reads them,” said Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner. “We want to prioritize and align our work around those priorities that represent the will of our community and then hold ourselves accountable to those goals. Most importantly, through this process we want to develop a plan that is best for the students of Perquimans County.”
The plans represent the county’s Board of Education, parents, students, the community, the staff of PQ schools, faith leaders, business leaders, government officials and higher education partners.
“We want our students to be prepared for the future. Their future. A future that will prepare them for post secondary education — whether a four plus year degree, an associates degree, or a technical degree,” Turner said. “If they want to graduate and begin a career following high school graduation, we want them to be prepared for that or to join the military. We want their future to be personalized to their unique and individual needs, wants, and desires.”
PQ Schools’ strategic planning timeline has three phases. During phase one which has ended, school administration completed the listening tour, built awareness and collected survey data. Phase two will be taking this information and organizing a plan around the themes and priorities identified. Phase III will be to draft the final plan to present to our board of education and then to the public.
During Thursday’s Town Hall meeting at Perquimans High School, Phase two’s priorities were discussed and approved from a list of 10 platforms by various stakeholders and community members.
The top three priorities that were chosen are:
- Graduate every student to be a contributing citizen who is confident, competitive and prepared to reach his or her personal goals – 44 votes
- Provide classes, electives and extra-curricular activities that reflect students’ interests and backgrounds – 30 votes
- Provide services and staff to support the social, emotional and physical needs of the students – “the whole child” – 30 votes
After the tables filled with various members of the community ranging from clergy to town council voted on the planks they thought were most important, the table’s spokesperson shared a little bit about that group’s reasoning.
“Our main topics that we want to focus on is to educate parents on how to help students reach goals,” Pirates’ senior Regan Weatherington said. “In modern times, students don’t really understand what a personal goal is, so parents need to help their children understand and set personal goals for themselves. We also need to teach students early on how to. We need to empower students to make their own decisions and to set their goals to make them a reality.”
Isaac Lister Jr. shared his table’s opinions about classes and extra-curricular activities that represent students’ interests.
“A lot of the times people don’t realize it, but our kids come to school for the extra-curricular activities, so if we hook them with extra-curricular activities with the stipulation that you need to take care of things in the classroom with academics by providing the classes and electives that spark that interest that’s something they can relate to, then they will be more engaged and more hooked into school.”
Lister voiced support for more vocational classes.
“One lady said college may not be the way to go for some students,” he said. “If we can help them find what it is that they want to do when they graduate from high school, whether it is a job or the military or whatever it is they want to do, we can find some classes or extra-curricular activities that will foster that feeling, then we can make things happen for them.”
Julie Roberts shared her table’s opinions about how important it is “personalize learning to meet students’ academic as well as social and emotional needs to be globally competitive whether that be for their personal goals of career, college or military.”
Bonita Williams’ table stressed the need for a safe, secure, orderly and innovative learning environment.
“We felt like safety had to come before learning. Safety was the hot topic,” she said. “We are really proud of the things that are going well for Perquimans and that includes have safety resource officers at each school. Our students have multiple ways to report bullying and other concerning behaviors. We have procedures in place for emergency situations. We have protocol on how to assess threats. However, one the concerns was how could we better handle bullying and social media with our students; how do we help guide them through those situations. Also, enforcing cellphone policies – how that is distracting to learning even to the point that it can become a safety issue.”
Pirates’ senior Nikiya McCullen spoke on behalf of another table that spoke in favor of electives and extra-curricular activites.
“We chose that because a lot of students do better with hands-on activities. They don’t like sitting and listening all the time,” she said. “In order for them to really be engaged and actually paying attention, some individuals have to have that hands-on teaching approach.”
Also, we really need to engage in sports like basketball or add other sports such as swimming or wrestling. Maybe if students were offered these activities, they would do better because a lot of sports activities you need a certain grade point average to participate – which may motivate them to do better.”