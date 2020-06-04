The Perquimans County Woman’s Club recently awarded their annual Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarships to two outstanding seniors from Perquimans County High School.
Jenna O’Neal received a $1,000 award and, as the top candidate, also competed at the Woman’s Club District Competition. O’Neal plans to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall.
Ashante Griffin received the second $1,000 award from the Woman’s Club. Griffin has chosen to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall. The Woman’s Club is excited to have these two intelligent, well-rounded ladies represent the Woman’s Club for the 2020 scholarship year. These ladies will also receive $50 Walmart gift cards to help with the purchase of needed school supplies.
This scholarship was made possible by funds raised at the Perquimans County Woman’s Club’s annual Strides for Scholars 5K/10K, held in September at Albemarle Plantation.
This year’s run and scholarships would not have been possible without the cooperation and assistance of the Board and resident volunteers at Albemarle Plantation, Janet Sandeen, and these sponsors: Premier Sponsor: Sentara Albemarle Medical Center; Gold Sponsors: A.J. Smith & Sons, Inc, Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation, Gunther Law Group, Hertford Bay Taphouse, Howard Hanna/Stacey B. White, Lee Electric; Silver Sponsors: Tidewater Agronomics Inc.,Trans-Am Automotive; Bronze Sponsors: Anna Spruill Photography, Carrera Painting, Coastal Rehabilitation Inc, Gary Eure Plumbing & Electrical LLC, Johnie Gregory Truck Bodies, Mickey Phelps, Parkway Ag, Southern Bank, Up River Friends Meeting, White Hat Seed Farm.