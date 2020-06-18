PQ Woman's Club Concludes Raffle

The Perquimans County Woman’s Club recently concluded their first ever Turtle Ten Raffle.
Winners were drawn each week for 10 weeks. Weeks 1-9 received $150 and week #10 received $500. Tickets were placed back into the pile each week and given other opportunities to win.
Donald Hobbs of Hertford, week #9 winner, won $150 and donated his entire winnings back to the Perquimans County Woman’s Club.
Knowing that Hobbs wanted to help with food needs in the county, the Woman’s Club decided to donate the returned winnings directly to PQ-FFA Hunger Heroes.
Hobbs came out to join the Woman’s Club in presenting the check. The donation was given in honor of Becky White.
“Becky is always helping organizations and fire departments get all their tickets sold. She is passionate about raising money for them,” Hobbs said.