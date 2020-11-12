Praise for Chowan County Board of Elections, volunteers, process
Many thanks are due the Chowan County Elections Board, Terry Meyers, Elections Director, and the many citizens who worked long and sometimes difficult hours to provide the finest example of bipartisan effort in the conduct of a presidential election.
Director Meyers put in many hours to fill all the required jobs of elections workers. As well as having to train a group of employees to understand the complicated ballot procedures and directives from the State Elections Board, he had to go to extreme measures to ensure the safety of his workers as well as the voting public during this COVID-19 health crisis.
It is a credit to his leadership that election polling places were fully staffed during early voting and functioned extremely well all the way through to Nov. 3, the traditional voting day.
We, as volunteer observers of the early ballot processing (approximately 850 absentee ballots were received), observed the five members of the Election Board working closely together to make certain that absentee ballots were properly processed, that the early voting period was conducted properly, and that election day was handled professionally at all polling places throughout the county.
With absentee ballots having been distributed as early as September 4th, and early in-person voting taking place from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31, the work of this volunteer board was also made more difficult due to their having to consider absentee ballot applications beginning Sept. 29 all the way up to official canvassing day, Friday, Nov. 13. Members John Guard (Chair), Lynn Partin, Jerald Perry, Linda Tiller and Rob Reiheld met at least weekly to deliberate, evaluate and process incoming absentee ballots.
In all of the meetings (which we attended as volunteer ballot monitors), we observed total cooperation, support for the opinions of all board members, and resolution of ballot issues through consensus and not conflict. They examined EVERY BALLOT AND ENVELOPE FIRST to confirm the legitimacy of the voter.
Next, if there was a problem with the envelope or the ballot, the staff contacted the voter so that he/she could correct (cure) the problem. This was a time-consuming process and the board and staff were diligent in overseeing the process.
As in every North Carolina county, the elections board is presently composed of three Democrats and two Republicans and the Chowan County voting experience was representative, in microcosm, of the work of elections boards throughout the country.
People were hired to record information fully and without bias, and to report that information to its voting public.
Those decisions now having been rendered, it is time for all of us to put aside differences and understand that our larger concerns lie with support of those who have won elections while continuing to expect that they will govern honestly on behalf of all of us.
William Miller
April Lane
North Carolina Absentee Ballot Monitors