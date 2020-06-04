The tragedy this past week of the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer hits us all to the core.
The lack of compassion shown by this defiant man was pure evil. After speaking with so many police officers, the technique he used have been banned by the police department.
There is unanimous outrage by the law enforcement community because of this single officer. But the officers who also stood by and were complicit in this dastardly deed are guilty as well. There is nothing that I have seen that can be condoned. This officer, as well as the others, will get what is coming to them.
Yet on the other hand I cannot condone the senseless violence by mobs on other innocent people. People who had nothing to do with this horrible act. People who were just living their lives trying to be in peace. Shop owners, both white and black, have seen their shops looted, burned and their life savings gone up in smoke. It is been hard enough for businesses because of Covid 19, now this happens to them. Tragedy all the way around.
Let us please step back from violence and step into dialogue. No one changes their mind because of violence and hatred. They become further emboldened in their beliefs. There is no redemption in this horrible murder. Yet attacking innocent people and their livelihoods does nothing for Justice.
This nation needs God now more than ever. Do not let those who seek divisiveness in this struggle win. there are those who are taking advantage of the situation to create more tension and more hatred.
Let all our join our hands and pray for God’s mercy, His guidance and His peace. The communal love of our God is truly the only way we can turn a hardened heart.