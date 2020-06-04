Prayer Cannot Be Silenced

“The Lord saw it and it displeased him that there was no justice.” – Isaiah 59:15
As I write this, businesses across North Carolina are being closed early and curfews enforced, fearful that protests to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police will turn violent. Gov. Roy Cooper has called up the National Guard in Raleigh.
Some may deny the value of the protests by pointing to the riots and the looting that often follows. What can’t be denied, however, is the racism that the death of Mr. Floyd graphically represents.
It is not just the racism of law enforcement officers. Racism infects us all. As some have pointed out, we have been searching for a Covid-19 vaccine when a greater disease is our inability to value others equally as human beings.
Some had hoped that in Edenton we might hold a prayer vigil to bring our community together in shared grief for the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmad Arbery and others. It does not appear this is going to happen, however.
As an alternative, I offer these three prayers.
A Prayer for Honesty
O Lord, remind us again that every human being is created in your image. Call us to repentance for our hatreds and our prejudices. Help us understand the fear of those persecuted for the color of their skin. Forgive our faithlessness that the power of your love may take hold and lead us unto the paths of justice and equality. Amen.
A Prayer for Healing
O Lord, we spend much time discussing the roots of racism. Help us, in the death of George Floyd, to see its effects. Let us mourn with those who mourn. Let us share the pain of those who suffer. Let us understand what it means to be devalued whether in the eyes of the law or the eyes of our neighbor. For only in your love can healing be found. Amen.
A Prayer for Hopefulness
O Lord, you lead us so often to the brink of new possibilities. Give us the strength to cross the line and move forward with just and healing steps. Let us honor those who have suffered by challenging ourselves to be a more loving people, a more loving community.
Let our churches proclaim your inclusiveness. Let our town council move forward with plans for a Human Rights Commission. Let our organizations examine their boards for diversity of leadership. Let each of us ask how we might create new conversations and dialogues that offer a more hopeful future for all of us. Amen.
Prayer is the most powerful of forces – it does not cost, is not beholden and cannot be silenced. It is in praying for one another that we understand and address the anger and frustration in our midst. Let the honesty, the healing and the hopefulness begin.