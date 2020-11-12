Editor’s Note: When sensing troubled times ahead, this country editor reached out to Pastor Chuck Hartman of Up River Friends for some wisdom and a prayer.
Father God, I come to You in the Name of Jesus thankful for this election season. I thank You that we live in a nation where we have the liberty to vote and make our voice heard.
Moreover, I am grateful that You work through our election process and that You change times and seasons; You depose kings and raise up others. You give wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning (Daniel 2:21). Currently, we do not know who the next leader of this United States will be, but You do because You are God, and there is none like You, declaring the end from the beginning, accomplishing all Your purposes (Isaiah 46:9-10).
As we advance, I ask that You grant us all the grace to accept the outcome of this election. I ask that whoever is elected or re-elected to office this Tuesday, that You grant them the wisdom and discernment to put America on the appropriate path.
I ask that you give them the knowledge and understanding from on high; that You infuse them with discernment to effectively and efficiently lead what feels like a very divided and fragmented nation.
Father, I also ask that You bless we the people. As we advance, I pray that we can purpose to put our differences aside and work together for our nation’s common good.
Regardless of leadership, I ask that other countries marvel at Americans—seeing our people, hand-in-hand, working in one accord to bring unity, harmony, and solidarity. Father, I pray that we remember that we do not wrestle against one another; instead, we wrestle spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms (Ephesians 6:12).
Father, we ask that Jesus’ peace rule our hearts and cause us to act in peace one to another (Colossians 3:15). I pray that we view every individual as our neighbor and that we choose to love each person fervently (Mark 12:31). Father, I pray that Your hope fills our hearts to overflowing (Romans 15:13) so that when we speak, we speak as one conveying Your words.
If we serve, we serve with Your strength, so that in all things You, Father are glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be the glory and the power forever (1 Peter 4:11)—remembering that what we release on earth will be released in heaven (Matthew 16:19).
Above all, grant us the grace to be thankful in all things, for this is Your will for us in Christ Jesus (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Now may the Lord of peace Himself give us peace at all times and in every way. May the Lord be with us all (2 Thessalonians 3:16).
We pray this in the mighty Name of Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior, Amen.