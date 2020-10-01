In lieu of the recent violence that has affected the community, a Prayer Walk for Hertford was held Sunday to pray for healing and for local law enforcement.
Recently, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown imposed a 9-day curfew in the wake of three shooting incidents in the town within 72 hour time frame, one that left a resident dead and two others that sent local men to hospitals. Though the curfew ended last Thursday, memories of that tragic weekend remain fresh in the community’s mind.
Around 100 people, give or take, participated in the prayer walk that started at Hertford Baptist Church, circled a few familiar blocks around downtown before returning to the historic church.
A few notables in the crowd included Hertford Town Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch and his family, educator J.P. Burkett, pastors Gene Tyson and Dario Ruvarac, Superintendent Tanya Turner, town council watcher Sara Winslow and many other familiar faces. Police Chief Dennis Brown helped a citizen who came out with a walker by giving that person a ride in his pick-up truck.
A short video of the prayer walk appears on the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
Pastor Greg Owenby spoke of the Bible and faith as a better option than that of darkness.
“There is an option and it is a better option. If you’re looking for somewhere to join, find you a good Bible-believing church, join up and start serving the Lord. That’ll be more fulfilling than any gang activity that you should never be a part of.”
Peace is the answer.
“What we want, we want peace to come to our community, not just the idea of peace because we know that the Lord has told us that there is a time when they will say peace but there will be no peace,” said Owenby, pastor at Bethel Baptist Church. “We want the peace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to rest on our community – that’s the only peace there will be.”
Owenby advised, “Please, please remember, we are walking for a purpose, we’re walking to pray. I will encourage you as Christians, if you encounter anyone along the way, make sure they have a relationship with Christ and if they don’t, encourage them. This community is hurting, grieving. Mommys, daddys and grandmas and grandpas that are hurting, that are grieving over the community right now. We know as Christians that the only answer is Christ Jesus.”
The faithful support law enforcement.
“We want to tell our law enforcement we appreciate you coming out and that we are praying for you as well – the church is on your side,” Owenby said. “The church is here for you; we’re not against you. Anything we can do for you at any point in time, we’re here to help. I think that’s something that each and every one of us wants to share because we are on your side.”