Each year since 1927, the Edenton Rotary Cup has awarded the Rotary Cup to the high school senior most proficient in scholarship, citizenship, and extra curricula. The 2020 finalist, and winner of the Rotary Cup, is Jhasiyana Gilliam.
The scholarship is for $4,500.
Gilliam is planning on attending Campbell University in the Fall, and plans to pursue a career in pediatrics. Apart from Gilliam’s incredible Academic Career at JAHHS, she was an excellent athlete for the Ace’s playing basketball and softball. Gilliam received the Junior Varsity Versatility Award and the Junior Varsity Coach’s Award during her basketball career, and received several Offensive MVP Awards for softball. She additionally was awarded the NCHSAA Heart of a Champion Award for her exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity.
While at John A. Holmes, Gilliam was a member of the Leo Club, and served as their Vice President. Through the Leo Club, she volunteered her time at the VIP Fishing Tournament, helping the visually impaired fish at Nags Head Fishing Pier, and volunteered with the Salvation Army. She has also volunteered at the Fair and at the annual Peanut Festival.
Additionally, Gilliam has been inducted to National Honors Society and the National Arts Honors Society, and made Principal’s List her sophomore and junior year.
The Edenton Rotary Club congratulates Gilliam on her outstanding achievements, and her selfless service to others. We wish you best in all your future endeavors.