A couple of weeks back, Perquimans chapter of the NAACP organized a rally to call attention to how there is no Black principal at any of the county’s four schools.
The intent behind the protest is to engage the county’s Board of Education in an ongoing dialogue to consider hiring a Black principal should there be a vacancy.
Rally organizers including PQ NAACP President Fred Yates admonished the school district’s hiring practices because it has “failed in retaining and hiring African-American principals, which demonstrates a disproportion of diversity in the schools’ leadership team.”
We agree with the spirit of the protest about the need to hire and retain a Black principal.
However, we don’t feel it is right for the NAACP to condemn the school system’s colorblind hiring practices especially when the evidence runs counter to rhetoric.
Presently, 50 percent of the assistant principals are Black within the school system. Moreover, here is a long list of the names of Black principals who have served the county school system throughout the past several years:
Perquimans High School
Chante Jordan
Hans Lassiter
Perquimans Middle School
Joycelyn Hinton
Andrea Greene
Norris Parker
Jamie Liverman
John Dublin
Dr. Anne White – She’s also chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Education
Henry Felton
Gary Stubbins
Hertford Grammar School
None
Perquimans Central School
Bonia Jones
Sylvia Johnson
Gary Stubbins
Let’s be candid. While the school district does attract quality applicants, attracting and retaining administrators and educators (regardless of race) to work in a Tier I county can be challenging. And let’s face it, better pay is found elsewhere because of a rigged school funding formula that discriminates against poverty – always has – but favors the affluence found in the state’s richest counties.
There’s nothing wrong with the NAACP advancing the cause of Blacks, be it hiring practices or voting rights, because that’s what the group does – it’s in the name, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
However, this isn’t Jim Crow South, but a new South dedicated to better race relations, inclusion and meritocracy for all. PQ Schools’ long track record of diversity is a testament to this vision of a better South. Same can be said for the diverse membership elected to serve the PQ Board of Education, Hertford Town Council and the county commission.
Yes, local businessman Tony Riddick, Councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman and Yates, all of whom spoke at the rally are right – a Black principal and educators do serve as role models – no doubt about that.
However, most people also believe that a good role model is best judged by character rather than the color of one’s skin.
Experience, leadership ability and commitment to education should dominate any hiring decisions for administrators.
We applaud the BOE’s decision to hire Mickey Drew as principal of Perquimans County High School.
Drew began his career in teaching in 1996 where he spent 18 years teaching all areas of science including AP Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Physical Science and Earth Science as well as serving as a coach in Camden County and Martin County.
Drew served two years as assistant principal at Perquimans County High School from 2012-2014 and then moved on to serve as a principal with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools for six years at Central Elementary and as director of Federal Programs and Special Projects.
With an impressive resume like that, which includes ties to PCHS and northeastern NC, it shouldn’t matter what color Drew is.
Principal Mary Felton is poised to lead Elaine Riddick Charter School if the school opens next year.
Felton has earned a PhD in Education with a specialization in educational leadership. She also holds a professional License in the following areas: Superintendent, Principal, and Curriculum Instructional Specialist.
During Felton’s career, she served as Director of Student Advancement and Career Development for Edenton-Chowan Schools, assistant principal at John A. Holmes High School, and as a business teacher for the PQ Schools, among other teaching jobs.
For folks who are dazzled by Drew and Felton’s resumes but have never met them in person – Drew is White and Felton is Black.
While we’re not deluded as some to think that race shouldn’t matter, we believe a strong resume and experience matters more as is apparent in the hiring of Drew and Felton.
Because of the gap between Black and White students nationwide, access to charter schools is the Civil Rights issue of our time more so than hiring preferences based on race.
If Elaine Riddick Charter School opens next fall, regardless of the demographic makeup of the student body, we hope that the school’s Board of Trustees will hire the most qualified applicants and embrace a colorblind hiring policy much like the county school system.
Martin Luther King Jr., said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
While we shouldn’t discount race as part of the human experience, race should never be the most important factor when considering a person’s worth.