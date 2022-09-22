...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A correctional officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institution suffered minor injuries after being struck in the face by an inmate at the prison Sept. 13, a spokesman for the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a press release.
Major Aaron Wallio said several correctional officers were moving inmates to new cells at the prison when one inmate “slipped from the restraints” and struck one of the officers on the left side of his face, causing the officer to suffer a minor injury.
A deputy with the sheriff’s office investigated the incident the following day, Wallio said. The sheriff’s office will turn over the results of its investigation to the District Attorney’s Office and prosecutors will then present the case to a grand jury for possible indictments, Wallio said.
The inmate could be charged with assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, probation or parole officer, or detention facility employee, he said.
Wallio did not identify either the correctional officer or the inmate.