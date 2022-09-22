A correctional officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institution suffered minor injuries after being struck in the face by an inmate at the prison Sept. 13, a spokesman for the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a press release.

Major Aaron Wallio said several correctional officers were moving inmates to new cells at the prison when one inmate “slipped from the restraints” and struck one of the officers on the left side of his face, causing the officer to suffer a minor injury.