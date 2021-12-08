It was 80 years ago Tuesday, that President Franklin Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech before a joint session of Congress, and a nationwide radio audience. The six-minute address was a call to arms to America, whose citizens would suddenly need to shift to a war footing that meant wage and price controls, shortages of everything from food to fuel, and, of course, the induction into the armed forces of their sons, husbands, and fathers.
Listening to the address was a retired prizefighter named Barney Ross, who was sitting in his fashionable cocktail lounge in Chicago, a business that he had earned with his fists. Ross was beyond draft age, no longer in fight condition, but with his country at war, he wanted to do his part. Turning the business over to an older brother, Barney enlisted into the Marines, because he heard that they were the best fighting men in the whole world, and Ross knew a lot about fighting.
Ross was born on 12/23/1909 in New York, but his father, Isidore Rosofsky, moved his wife Sarah and four children to Chicago. They settled in a ghetto neighborhood on Maxwell St., where the family operated a little vegetable store, and lived in cramped conditions in the back. Isidore was a Talmudic scholar, who wanted his son to follow in his footsteps, and become a rabbi. He abhorred violence, and he would often say to Beryl [Barney], “Let the atheists be the fighters!”
Unfortunately, Barney didn’t have much choice but to fight. To the tough kids in the neighborhood, Barney was the “Jew kid”, and he had to fight many times on his way to school. He took a lot of beatings, but he gave back as much as he took.
When he was just 13, his father was shot and killed by armed robbers who wanted the few dollars the family had in the cash drawer. Ross saw his father die on the sidewalk. A few months later, his mother suffered a nervous breakdown, and the children were sent to the orphanage, or to live with relatives. Barney was left to fend for himself. There were criminal opportunities in the neighborhood, but Ross chose another way out of the grinding poverty that had beset his family. He turned to boxing, where he said, “his only goal was to earn enough money to buy a home and reunite his family.”
First as an amateur, he would eventually win the Golden Gloves. In 1929, he would turn pro. He would become World Champion in three divisions: Lightweight, Light Welterweight, and Welterweight. He would never be knocked out, and post a record of 74-4, with 3 draws. He would retire from the ring in 1938.
The Marines wanted Ross to serve as a boxing instructor, but that was not Barney Ross. To be on the level with himself, he requested to be sent into combat. After months of training, he found himself in the jungles of Guadalcanal in the Pacific theater of the war. One night he, and three of his fellow Marines were on patrol, and came under attack by Japanese troops. All four of them were shot, and Barney gathered them into a defensive position in a mortar crater. Being the only one who could continue fighting, Ross would fire over 200 rounds, and throw 22 grenades. When morning came, and other Marines moved up, they found 22 Japanese dead ringing the spot that Barney had defended through the night. Two of his injured mates had died, and the other soldier he had carried to safety.
“I never expected to get out,” said Ross. “I was crying and praying and shooting and throwing grenades and half the time, I guess, I was out of my head.”
Ross was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart, and a Presidential Citation, but that is not the end of the story. Recovering from his wounds in the military hospitals, he became addicted to morphine. When he returned to the states, and civilian life, this turned into a heroin addiction.
Once again, Barney was in a fight, and he did not back down. He voluntarily entered a government hospital in Kentucky to treat his addiction. He recovered, and rather than retire quietly, he allowed himself to be branded a drug addict, and bring his problem out in the light to the public. Ross would go to high schools to give lectures to students about the dangers of drug addiction. He also would see veterans who suffered from the same problem. Many who said, If Barney Ross can do this thing [recover], so can I.”
Barney Ross made a fortune, and lost a fortune, but he always persevered. He would pass away in 1967 after a long, painful battle with throat cancer. No doubt, he faced that like he faced every issue in his life. As in the ring, he never ducked anybody or anything in his journey. He experienced life at its best, and at its most unforgiving, but he always retained a truly noble spirit.