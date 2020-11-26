RALEIGH — North Carolina communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to $5 million in grants to help address food insecurity needs, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, Nov. 17. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities is partnering with Livingstone College to execute a community-based program to provide critical resources to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.
“As we head into winter, it is more important than ever to ensure that people have access to food and this partnership will bring North Carolinians together to support those in need,” Cooper said.
“This pandemic although unprecedented creates a unique opportunity to form unlikely partnerships to address food insecurity in the state of North Carolina,” Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr., Livingstone College president, said.
Based on the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, 48% of NC households reported only somewhat or no confidence they can afford food for the next four weeks. Often, existing statewide infrastructure does not reach the most vulnerable populations.
Livingstone College will contract with the A.M.E. Zion Church to administer The Hurt & Hunger Initiative supporting congregations and nonprofits that are providing meals and food distribution to vulnerable communities, with a special emphasis on children, the elderly and the homeless. The General Baptist State Convention will administer the Food Related Hunger Initiative to provide two meals per day (breakfast and lunch) to churches and faith-based organizations serving as daytime learning centers for students under virtual curricula and working parents. And the Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program will administer the Food Insecurity Wrap Around Services Initiative, which will address food insecurity for vulnerable populations by providing funding for community wrap around services such as food purchase and distribution, cold storage and transportation for food distribution.
Additional resources for those impacted by the pandemic are available through the NC Department of Health and Human Services and NC 211. Individuals and families can obtain information through the COVID-19 NC Information Hub at www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/. NC 211 is an information and referral service provided by United Way of North Carolina. Families and individuals can dial 2-1-1 or 1-888-892-1162 to obtain free and confidential information on health and human resources within their community.
To learn more about this initiative, contact Livingstone College at 704-216-6044.