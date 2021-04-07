FRANCIS MILL – Bertie County Sheriff John Holley is both thanking the community for its information, and seeking more.
Sheriff Holley said a rash of break-ins on the western end of the county are under investigation, and at least two suspects have been developed over the past few weeks. Charges against those suspects are pending.
“Sheriff Holley contacted me and told me to assign every available resource to stop the break-ins, identify suspects and locate as much of the missing property as possible,” Maj. Matt Roebuck said.
Maj. Roebuck said Det. Brandon Turner was assigned the cases and has been working with other agencies dealing with similar issues.
Thanks to a tip that came to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Roebuck went with deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office to serve a search warrant at a home near Woodland.
“Some of the firearms and other stolen property from two incidents here in Bertie County were located as part of that search warrant,” Maj. Roebuck said.
The Major said two suspects have also been identified, but the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine additional individuals involved in the cases.
There are at least four suspects in the case, according to Maj. Roebuck. He said the witnesses had consistently seen three to four individuals.
“It could be different people, but witnesses have consistently described three to four males each time,” he said. “So far, we have identified two of them.”
One of the suspects is Jalik Lassiter, 21, of Woodland who has already been charged in both Northampton and Hertford counties. The other suspect has not been charged, Maj. Roebuck said.
While the case is being built, Maj. Roebuck suggested people lock their cars, lock their homes and lock high-value items away inside their homes.
“It is also a good idea to log serial numbers and take photos of valuable items,” he said. “That way, if something does happen, the property can be identified.”
Sheriff Holley encouraged citizens to keep providing information.
“Please continue to contact us, as you have already,” the sheriff said to citizens. “If you see any suspicious activity or anything out of place, let us know. We have information, but we need more. You have may have the missing puzzle piece.”
Anyone with information can call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.