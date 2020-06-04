Hertford Town Council’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020/21 calls for a 18 percent property tax hike to balance a budget that is smaller than fiscal year 2019/20 fiscal year.
Also, budget proposal calls for a 36 percent water/sewer rate increase.
“This fiscal year budget is the most challenging budget process throughout the nation, particularly for North Carolina’s local government,” Town Manager Pam Hurdle wrote in the budget proposal released last week. “The uncertainties of the coronavirus, better known as COVID-19, has brought a tremendous hardship to the Town of Hertford. Multiple factors influence the annual budget process including the condition of the national, state and local economies and the needs identified in our community by elected officials, staff, advisory boards and citizens. The proposed budget represents a significant amount of careful consideration and study in order for the town to meet its obligations, fulfill its goals and aim to be fiscally strong.”
Budget offers a conservative approach to spending with most of the line items are drastically lower than last year’s budget.
Due to lengthy draw out during Monday’s ongoing budget deliberations, the next budget meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday. Budget must be approved by June 30, although council seeks final adoption much sooner.
As a key architect for the proposed budget, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said this lean approach to budget planning is because council is not using $878,000 in fund balance (effectively Town savings) to balance the budget as was done last year.
Hurdle said in her budget message, “The town’s fund balance is much like a savings account, as compared to household budget. If the town brings in more revenues than expected or spends less that the budgeted expenditures, then at the end of a budget year these differences, or extra funds, become part of this savings account that continues to fund balance.”
Property tax rate will change from $0.47 to $0.555 of value per $100 per value – 18 percent increase – to balance a recommended FY 2020/21 budget of around $6.7 million, a decrease of 5.1 percent from FY 2019/20 budget of more than $7 million.
Hurdle projects a 94 percent collection rate on property taxes, which would generate around $506,565 in revenue – last year’s collection rate of 96 percent was used.
“It is projected that COVID-19 will have a larger impact on Sales and Use taxes – down 20-30 percent from the previous year,” Hurdle wrote. “The Unity Franchise Tax revenue is expected to be down 1.5 percent.”
Also, water and sewer rates will increase 36% for FY 2020/21, with some level of increase likely each year through at least 2025. NC Rural Water Association recommended 50% in year one with 7% growth for the next four years and then 2% each year from there on. The last rate increase took place 12 years ago in 2008.
“We chose to go slightly lower because we want to re-examine our rate classes before going higher on the residential rate,” Hodges said.
Revenue from taxes and various fees appear to be increasing across the board while proposed expenditures remain relatively constant or less than last year.
Governing body’s budget is sharply reduced from around $275,000 for FY 2019/20 to about $166,000 for FY 2020/21 – a difference of about $119,000.
There was an $18,000 salary increase for the governing body from $50,077 in 2019/20 to $68,895 for FY 2020/21. Hodges explained that the previous council voted to increase the monthly salary of the mayor and council by $200 each (now $600/month for the Mayor, $500/month for Council) which totals $31,200. He said the remainder of the salary is for Town Clerk who was hired in the middle of last fiscal year, hence why the budget number for last year was significantly lower because council only had to pay part of her annual salary last year. In reality, council has only increased this line item by $12,000 ($200/month/Council member) over what was committed to by the previous Council last year, Hodges said.
Professional services – lawyer bill – increases $16,800 from last year’s $5,000 to proposed $21,800 for FY 2020/21.
Travel and training decreases $12K from $25K to $13K.
Worth noting, governing body’s overall budget shrinks from $275K to $166K – about a $109k decrease.
Administration’s budget shrinks from around $586K to about $239K – roughly a $347K decrease.
Town Hall salaries seek a $9K increase from $87K to around $96K in the administration budget.
And health insurance increases around $27K from $12K to around $30K. Hodges explained that the previous council voted to add health insurance including dental and vision options as an optional benefit for council/mayor.
Although Council members have part of their pay deducted to opt in to this benefit, like most employer-provided plans the company/government agency also has to pay a matching amount to the healthcare provider. Hodges said the matching amount is not always 50% by the way and he believes the Town’s match is around $9,000/council member who opts in. Hodges said the odd number you see is because only part of Council opted in and not all who opted in took all the benefits available.
Police budget decreases from $953K to $768K – a difference of about $185K. Salary line item shrinks nearly $62K from $515K to $443K – means a couple of positions remain vacant. Associated health insurance and retirement costs have decreased.
Fire department’s budget is basically flat an increase of around $900 from more that $146,362 to $147,262.
Street department’s proposed budget is up from $414K to $421K – an increase of more than $7K with the biggest change coming from $38K in salary increases of $112K to $150K.
Water department’s proposed budget may see an increase of $546K to more than $741K – an increase due to $48K spent on capital outlay for hydrant adaptors and an $22K more in salaries and wages.
Wastewater collection’s proposed budget increases from nearly $160K to $207K due to $11K more spent for salaries and wages along with associated costs.
Wastewater treatment’s proposed budget increases $337K from around $1.4K to more than $1.7K due primarily to capital outlay expenses of $315K for equipment.
Electric fund decreases $70K from around $3 million to more than $2.9 million – a net change due to tightening the belt across the board along with not spending anything on capital outlay next year.