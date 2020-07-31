Is it policing, or political posturing that was behind the attacks against unarmed demonstrators in Portland? President Trump wants to hide behind a “law and order” excuse for the travesty that had federal troops gassing demonstrators and a line of mothers protesting their excessive tactics.
But gassing a line of mothers wearing yellow shirts, united in their disapproval of police brutality against unarmed demonstrators, simply proves their point.
They were not armed and they were not threatening the troops. They, and the Portland mayor who also was gassed, were simply voicing their disapproval of the tactics of military-style troops in their city. Remember “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me?” Well, we now know that is not true under the Trump administration. This “Wall of Moms” used only words, and they were gassed and attacked with batons and flash bangs.
Trying to understand why Trump supporters find this acceptable, Jordan Klepper recently did street interviews with Trump supporters at rallies in Ohio and Wisconsin, asking them why they support Trump. The answers were hilarious and nonsensical. Being asked simple questions, none of them could form a cohesive answer. Klepper parroted their answers back to them in the context of the irony of their positions, and every one of them said, “Yeah, that’s right,” not understanding the irony, but still professing their support of Trump.
One Trump supporter, responding to the question of why he is supporting the president, said “I’m supporting Trump because, where was Obama at 9/11? He had a big part in 9/11. Not being around, always on vacation, never in the (Oval) office.” The level of ignorance boggles the mind.
It would be funny if it weren’t so sad. Gross ignorance is how such an incompetent person became president. P.T. Barnum said: “there’s a fool born every minute.” I would have to add: Yes, and they were all born in America.
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin describes today’s Republican Party this way: “In a nutshell: Jaw-dropping incompetence and grotesque disrespect for others.”
And lies. Twenty thousand lies or misrepresentations by the president in 3.5 years — an average of 15 lies per day.
On July 9, the president, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, said: “What we do have is we have perhaps the lowest, but among the lowest, but perhaps the lowest, mortality rate — death rate — anywhere in the world.”
In fact, our country has among the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths anywhere in the world. We have 4% of the world’s population, and 25% of the deaths from COVID-19. This is particularly appalling because Trump was given a 68-page pandemic playbook when he took office based on our experience with H1N1 and the Ebola virus. If he had followed the guidance in the playbook, we would never have gotten to the place we are today. To say the situation we are in is not Trump’s fault is demonstrable nonsense.
Last week, some interesting things caught our attention. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the draft report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. Pompeo launched the commission last year “to deal with an urgent human rights problem: too many people claiming too many rights.”
It’s not that Trump applauded the concentration camps for Uighurs or that he says he is in love with Kim Jung Un, or that he thinks the white supremacists in Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us” are “very fine people” or that too many black Americans are dying at the hands of police. No, it’s that too many people are demanding the right to be part of domestic political discourse: protesting and demonstrating against racism and police brutality.
And, an ABC/Washington Post poll showed that only 19% of white Republicans said racism is built into U.S. institutions and only 25% said Black Americans face discrimination. Racism is built into COVID-19 deaths, too. With 91% of COVID-19 deaths reported by race, Black Americans died at a rate of 73.7 deaths per 100,000, while white Americans died at the rate of 32.4 per 100,000. One has to wonder if one reason Trump downplayed the coronavirus so long is because he knew the preponderance of deaths would be Black people, and they don’t support him.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.