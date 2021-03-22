Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.