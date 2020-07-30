Questions Remain from Town Council Investigation

By all accounts, Hertford Police Captain Gilbert Rodriguez is well respected in the community so it came as a surprise when Town Council announced in June that he was under investigation for matters that have yet to be disclosed.
According to the agenda for its June 23 meeting, Hertford Town Council went into closed session to discuss police personnel matters. When the council resumed its open session after three hours, no vote was taken in open session to start an investigation – red flag.
When the Perquimans Weekly discovered the Rodgriguez was under investigation, the newspaper sought information from town officials about the matter. We hoped that these answers would be provided when the matter was concluded.
After all, not only does HPD’s second-in-command deserve a chance to set the record straight, but the public should know what happened, particularly in this day and age when police officers’ actions, rightly or wrongly, are under scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
This is NOT to suggest in any way that Rodriguez did anything wrong.
After the investigation was ended, Town Council unanimously approved reinstating Rodriguez last week after a month’s absence from duty, but no more information was provided.
While we’re not certain what happened, the strong overtones of support for Rodriguez from the community says a lot about the quality of his character.
A unanimous vote coming from this frequently divided council raises questions as to what really happened, whether an investigation was justified.
Days prior to the investigation’s start, Councilman Quentin Jackson was arrested by Rodriguez on charges of resisting arrest. That may be a coincidence or not, we don’t know.
We’d like to know what actions initiated the investigation and what evidence was discovered that was so convincing that it unified council to reinstate Rodriguez.
Because the investigation involves a personnel matter, state law shields Town Hall from public scrutiny as to the reasons for the investigation unless council or the town manager or both decide otherwise.
However, according to the North Carolina Press Association, state law allows the city manager or council or both (depending on the municipality) to “inform any person of the employment or non-employment, promotion, demotion, suspension or other disciplinary action, reinstatement, transfer, or termination of a city employee and the reasons for that personnel action.
Before releasing the information, the manager or council shall determine in writing that the release is essential to maintaining public confidence in the administration of city services or to maintaining the level and quality of city services. This written determination shall be retained in the office of the manager or the city clerk, and is a record available for public inspection and shall become part of the employee’s personnel file.”
Town Hall informed the newspaper that Rodriguez was reinstated, nothing more.
Let’s be clear – we don’t blame Town Hall for playing it safe by keeping their cards close to the vest regarding personnel matters – it’s the smart play because sometimes, saying anything beyond what is allowed by law could be saying too much.
However, while the law shields Town Hall, policymakers should realize that this is one of those cases where they have a duty to set the record straight and provide some degree of transparency about what happened.
Rodriguez needs closure as much as the public deserves answers.