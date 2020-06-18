An emergency meeting planned for Hertford Town Council last Friday was cancelled – no quorum.
Called by Councilman Quentin Jackson, the emergency meeting was scheduled to discuss revisions to a Waterfront grant.
Informed council viewers knew in advance that Councilman Jerry Mimlitch was not going to be able to attend the Friday’s meeting. Mayor Earnell Brown nor Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges attended the meeting. Also, the Town Clerk Shoniqua Powell had a previously scheduled engagement.
“An emergency meeting called over a grant application submitted months ago and accompanied by no read-ahead materials or explanation is dubious at best,” Hodges wrote in an email to council on Friday morning. “It’s also hard to believe a meeting scheduled at the last second during two members’ work day (not to mention that of the general public) has a legitimate purpose. I will not be attending the meeting because it doesn’t meet the requirements of the open meetings law and I would encourage others to do the same.”
The $50,000 USDA grant is the foundation for the current waterfront development and community concept plans.
Jackson responded, “U just cost the Town Of Hertford 50,000 and u didnt know the substance maybe u shoulda answered ya phone mayor pro tem! But u know so much i will also make this email public.”
Hodges then replied Jackson – “This sounds pretty serious. Why then did you not respond to my text, not leave a voice mail, not send an email with details, and not coordinate the time of the meeting in advance to make sure everyone could make it? Why did you call the USDA grant evaluator out of the blue yesterday (June 11) and not let anyone know? And why had USDA not called or emailed us through any formal channel (Manager, Mayor, Attorney) before your call to let us know there was a problem?”
When reading through a text message that has become part of public record, the newspaper sought information/statement on these matters arising from the meeting, the grant and more.
In a second screenshot obtained by the Perquimans Weekly, Jackson wrote, “Town of Hertford will not be getting this grant. Thank me later.”
Newspaper sought comment Monday from Jackson and Town Hall about these matters. As of press time Tuesday evening, Jackson nor Town Hall has responded to the Perquimans Weekly’s request for information arising from these matters. The newspaper will continue to follow these matters.