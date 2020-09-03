INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon orange zest
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon orange juice
½ tablespoon lemon juice
2 cups ripe fresh figs, stemmed and quartered
1 teaspoon pureed fresh ginger
1 cup fresh raspberries
PREPARATION
Combine all ingredients into a heavy pan on medium high heat. Stirring, bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low and simmer gently for an hour. Stir mixture continuously until mixture thickens.
Use an immersion blender to reach desired consistency.
Pour into a jelly jar. Jam will keep refrigerated for up to one month.
Note: This jam may also be canned in sterilized jars for longer shelf life.