INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon orange zest

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon orange juice

½ tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups ripe fresh figs, stemmed and quartered

1 teaspoon pureed fresh ginger

1 cup fresh raspberries

PREPARATION

Combine all ingredients into a heavy pan on medium high heat. Stirring, bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer gently for an hour. Stir mixture continuously until mixture thickens.

Use an immersion blender to reach desired consistency.

Pour into a jelly jar. Jam will keep refrigerated for up to one month.

Note: This jam may also be canned in sterilized jars for longer shelf life.

