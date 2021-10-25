A quick response by an officer with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is being credited for limiting the spread of a fire at a house in Hertford, Saturday.
An investigator with with the sheriff’s office was nearby when the fire was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday.
A burning smell at a home in the 300 Block of Dobbs Street was reported to the Perquimans County 911 Center. The investigator with the Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the dispatch and made an interior attack that knocked down the fire.
“Due to the quick actions of the Sheriff’s Office, the home suffered minimal smoke damage,” said Chief Drew Woodard of the Hertford Fire Department.
Upon arriving on scene, Hertford Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department and Bethel Fire Department worked to ensure there was no extension to the fire.
The power to the room was secured and the house was ventilated so that the residents could remain in their home.
Perquimans County EMS was on scene to offer rehabilitation and treatment if needed.
There were no injuries reported as a result of this fire and the residents were able to remain at home.