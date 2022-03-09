The races for Perquimans Board of Commissioners and Board of Education will be the most competitive in a number of election cycles.
Five candidates, including two incumbents, have filed for the three open seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners that will be up for election in November. Two unaffiliated candidates, including one who’s already gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, will also be in the mix.
Six candidates, including one incumbent, are seeking three open seats on the county Board of Education that will be decided in the May 17 election. They include incumbent Anne White and candidates Matt Winslow, Dave Silva, Kristy Corprew, Brenda Huddleston and Gracie Felton. Incumbent board members Amy Spaugh and Matt Peeler did not seek re-election.
In the race for commissioner, Keith M. Nowell, a Democrat, filed his candidacy during the final week before the March 4 filing deadline. He joined incumbents Wallace Nelson, a Republican, and Fondella Leigh, a Democrat, who filed for re-election; Quentin Jackson, a Democrat who formerly served on the Hertford Town Council; and first-time candidate James William Ward, a Republican.
Incumbent Alan Lennon, a Republican, had also filed for re-election but he withdrew his candidacy after resigning from the commission board on Monday, Feb. 21. Lennon has left the county for a new job in southern Illinois.
Perquimans commissioners are currently advertising Lennon’s vacancy on the board and hope to fill it with a county resident who’s registered with the Libertarian Party before mid-April.
Meanwhile, two unaffiliated voters, Tim Corprew and Christopher Richardson, are also seeking to get on the ballot as unaffiliated candidates. Corprew has already collected the 399 signatures of registered voters to qualify for the ballot.
Nowell, a 64-year-old county resident, said he’s served as president of Northwest Contractors in Chesapeake, Virginia, for 30 years. His father, Joseph W. Nowell Jr., was a highway commissioner and served as a county commissioner in Perquimans.
Nowell said he recently was approached by several residents who urged him to run for commissioner. Like his father “who enjoyed serving the county,” Nowell believes he can “try and make a difference for the future of Perquimans.”
Asked what issues he’d like to tackle if he’s elected, Nowell mentioned taxes, growth and illegal drugs.
“This county is not the county it was when I grew up,” he said. “The residents have taken on several tax increases. The county lacks growth. Drugs are a huge issue. These and other issues are a burden on the residents of the county.”
Because of Perquimans “single-shot” voting system, voters can vote for only one candidate even though three seats are up for grabs.
Asked what qualities he has that will motivate voters to choose him, Nowell said, “I am very conservative” and “I highly understand what it takes to manage a company.”
Richardson couldn’t be reached for comment but Corprew said in an email he decided to file a petition to get on the November ballot after learning Lennon had resigned and would not be seeking re-election.
“I think the commissioners we have now are doing a good job and I really had no intentions of running, but with Alan (Lennon) moving for his job, and resigning his seat, and the fact that I didn’t see anyone I considered qualified running for the seat, I decided it’s time for me to give back to Perquimans County,” Corprew said.
However, unaffiliated candidates face a steeper climb than Republicans, Democrats or even Libertarians to get on the ballot. To have his name appear on the November ballot, Corprew and Richardson both have to get the signatures of 399 voters registered in the county.
Board of Elections Director Kathryn Treiber said Tuesday she planned to recommend Corprew’s petition be certified at the Perquimans Board of Elections meeting that night. Following certification, Corprew’s name will appear on the November ballot.
Treiber wasn’t aware of Richardson’s progress obtaining the 399 signatures.
Corprew said he was overwhelmed by the response to his efforts to get on the ballot.
“When I posted on FB (Facebook) that I was considering running but needed 399 signatures, so many people stepped up and offered to help collect signatures that we overshot the 399 number by over 200 signatures in less than seven days,” he said. “Any doubts I had about the amount of support I would receive were laid to rest.”
Asked why voters should spend their single vote on him, Corprew said he can bring a “business-minded approach and fiscal discipline to the board.”
“I hate hearing someone say ‘it’s a grant or it’s government-funded,’ trying to justify a foolish expenditure,” he said. “There’s no such thing as government-funded — it’s all taxpayer-funded and we have an obligation to keep government as small as possible.”
Corprew said he considers himself “approachable” and someone who “likes talking to people.” However, he also considers himself a “pretty blunt person.”
“So when a difficult situation or conversation comes up, I’m not going to shy away from it,” he said.
Asked what priorities the county should tackle, he said he believes Perquimans is “in pretty good shape” in the short term.
“Our Sheriff’s Department seems to be doing a good job holding crime down; our fire departments do a fantastic job utilizing the funds we give them and holding fundraisers to keep their equipment upgraded to provide us with fire protection, which in turn keeps our homeowner rates lower; and I think our county water system is in pretty good shape,” he said.
Looking a little longer down the road, Corprew would like to see the proposed Interstate 87 built in the region.
“Being able to bring materials in and ship finished products out faster would help us attract manufacturing businesses to our area,” he said.
Corprew also would like to see the county upgrade or expand its water system.
“I think we’re in good shape for right now but if we do have an increase in businesses or a housing surge, we need to be able to meet demand,” he said.
Corprew also wants to see a planning committee formed that would include members of the county commission and county school board to look into locating a new K-8 school complex “centrally located somewhere along the (U.S. Highway) 17 corridor.”