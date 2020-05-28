Racism rampant in Hertford politics

Chappelle Show, Chappelle Show.
Comedian Dave Chappelle produced a ground-breaking television show about 15 years ago that featured many bizarre skits that may have gotten folks to talking about race, for better or worse.
Airing on Comedy Central, the show had wide audience appeal and critical acclaim.
One particular skit showed how Chappelle, who is African-American, portrayed a blind Klansman, the world's only Black/White Supremacist. Google Clayton Bigsby and Dave Chappelle and then try to wrap your head around that jaw dropping video that is easily accessible via YouTube.
Chappelle's mind blowing comedy came to mind the other week as I watched a recent Hertford Town Council budget meeting when Councilman Quentin Jackson played the race card by calling Councilman Frank Norman an “Uncle Tom” among other related racist names that are not suitable to repeat in a family newspaper.
Not a comedy skit, the serious scene between the two African-American councilmen was … wow!
Councilman Jackson, just because Norman doesn't always support your positions, that does not mean he's an Uncle Tom – that's absurd and you know it.
That's not even the end of their bizarre exchange.
Trigger warning – since the council meeting was taking place via Zoom, I'm not sure why Jackson chose to be filmed against a background that featured a painting of a Confederate soldier saluting a Confederate flag, but OK.
Trigger warning – while Jackson is berating Norman for voting against the interests of Black people against a backdrop featuring a Confederate flag, he makes reference to that famous scene from the mini-series Roots where Kunta Kinte, a slave, is beaten nearly to death because he refuses to give up his African identity.
After Kunta is beaten with a whip, the slave overseer asks him his name. When the slave answers “Kunta Kinte” he gets whipped again and again until he finally answers with his new slave name, Toby. Google this scene – it's a powerful image that should be forever seared in serious folks' minds.
Using this scene as the context for Jackson's remarks, Jackson referred to Norman as Toby because he says Norman sides, I'll say it, with the white folks on council from time to time. During the budget meeting, Jackson dismissed Norman for joining with the majority in favor of park improvements and a potential purchase for waterfront property by Grubb Street.
Trigger warning – Jackson and Norman then spar over what percentage of white people may or may not have voted for Norman when he was elected to council. Jackson asserted that some people say up to 40 percent of Norman's vote tally came from white people.
Wrap your head around this – rather than embrace support from white voters, Norman fired back, “That's an absolute and complete lie – I don't know if I got any white people voting (for me).”
Trigger warning – as Jackson is berating Norman by calling him a “House N*****” on public record in front of a Confederate flag while a live studio watches, a fire call comes in reporting that an African-American church is ablaze in Winfall. Arson is suspected. Pastor Arthur Manigault was among those watching the council meeting – that's how he learned his church was on fire.
And during the same news cycle last week, presidential candidate Joe Biden, a 77-year-old white guy, said in a radio interview, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
Not even Dave Chappelle can make this stuff up...
A few meetings back, Norman compared Mayor Earnell Brown to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler because of how he thinks she treats him on council. Brown happens to be the first woman and African-American elected as Hertford's mayor.
An independent thinker who runs fair but firm meetings, Brown tends to side with Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch to form a majority on many issues, but not everything.
So Norman's serious disdain for Brown's leadership undercuts Jackson's assertions about him being an Uncle Tom at least as much as that time when Norman compared the downtown beautification/revitalization group Historic Hertford Inc. to the KKK. Wait, what!? Long sigh...
While councilmen Jackson and Norman are passionate about serving Hertford, a lot of what they do gets lost in conversation when they throw bombs at each other and at the mayor during council meetings.
Has Norman apologized to the mayor for his Hitler remarks as the Perquimans Weekly suggested a few weeks back? Not that I'm aware of.
Though Biden has walked back his comments, there's no point in thinking Jackson or Norman will do the same. Nor should anyone expect Jackson to apologize to Norman – won't happen.
Though Mayor Brown has made efforts to better regulate council meetings, everyone from Front Street to the public housing projects knows that decorum does not always dictate how these multi-hour filibusters are conducted. That's why there is a petition drive afoot to get rid of Jackson and Norman.
No one denies that at times, council debate flows more like it does in an Army barracks or African-American barber shop – the type of places where myself, Jackson and Norman get their hair cut; places where you just let your opinions fly freely, be it about race relations or sports scores.
While repulsive, maybe this candor is refreshing. Behind closed doors, some folks still use air quotes when saying “Black” people in hushed tones. Others – they call white people "deplorables" but without the kindness of using air quotes.
Race baiters from both sides, aided by a clueless predominantly white media, have a vested interest in keeping the country apart. Don't believe me? Ask Al Sharpton. Remember Jesse Helms?
Politicians, wearing a straight face from both political parties, routinely screw over black people and poor white people all the time.
Jackson represents a disaffected group of people who have been left out of the conversation for a very long time. While I find Jackson's racial identity politics absolutely abhorrent and out of touch, I think he represents a community that deserves to be heard until there is a concerted effort at racial reconciliation, locally and nationwide.
Maybe the model for that approach is Edenton's Racial Reconciliation Group which seeks the bridge the divide of understanding.
Nothing wrong with Black pride, same as there's nothing wrong with embracing Southern heritage.
Maybe Jackson can bond with others about the proper display of a Confederate flag.
But seriously, Hertford elected its first African-American Mayor last fall, so clearly times are changing.
Anyone remember the video that Jackson posted after his defeat in the mayoral election that ended with him saying, “Black Power!”
Maybe there will come a time and a place when Jackson's taste for “Black Power” is tossed into the dustbin of history like George Wallace's presidential campaign during the high tide of pro-segregation movement.
However, we're not there yet; far from it.
This column ends with a white guy (me) quoting some wise words from Malcolm X who understood, “I am not a racist. I am against every form of racism and segregation, every form of discrimination. I believe in human beings, and that all human beings should be respected as such, regardless of their color.”
Chappelle Show, Chappelle Show.