When Bari Weiss recently resigned as an opinion page writer/editor from the New York Times, her letter of resignation offered a rare glimpse into newspaper culture.
“The lessons that ought to have followed the presidential election of 2016 — lessons about the importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society — have not been learned,” Weiss wrote. “Instead, a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper: that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.”
For several reasons, the Perquimans Weekly does NOT aspire to be the New York Times. Its politics only preaches to an echo chamber while practicing a journalism style that ignores evidence, evades balance and objectivity while favoring pre-conceived narratives.
President Trump didn’t create the term “Fake News,” he just acknowledged what everyone already knew.
Perhaps this is a conversation that is long overdue with our readers about the opinion page.
Some people on the left don’t like that the Perquimans Weekly doesn’t adhere to the New York Times’ philosophy by primarily publishing those ideas that conform to one world view. Some people on the right feel the same way about recent columns expressing a point of view that is counter to their beliefs.
For example, some folks think Black Lives Matter is a terrorist group dedicated to overthrowing the republic. Others may see it as a band of freedom fighters advocating for an end to racism.
On that note, because of the division in the country over Black Lives Matter, we openly wonder how Hertford Town Council can approve painting a town street with that group’s slogan while simultaneously calling for the removal of the Confederate statue at the county courthouse.
These days, perhaps offense is in the eye of the beholder and whoever holds the biggest majority in the court of public opinion.
Idea – move the monument to African-American Union troops from the corner of Hyde Park King streets to the county courthouse, but that’s an editorial for another day. Send us your letters to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Truth is, we’ve had quite a discussion rage on our editorial pages these past few weeks about racism, maybe long overdue but needed.
To all, the Perquimans Weekly is committed to free expression and the marketplace of ideas – best ideas win out in the forum of public scrutiny.
We gave space to Uptown-Making A Difference same as we did Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ response – columns that shared different perspectives about Town Hall.
We want people to talk, to discuss what’s on their minds, maybe come to a consensus on the major matters of the day.
This may come as a shock to some, but we print most any letter or column we receive. And we’ve published some doozies.
Unless you’re a columnist, we generally limit letter writers to one letter per month and 250 words or so, but we’re pretty open to longer letters if they need more words to make a point. The Perquimans Weekly doesn’t publish unsigned letters.
Larger newspapers practice these same policies, albeit they can be a more stingy on restricting content.
Though the most powerful words sweeping the land seem to be – “I am offended” – we’re not going to shut down debate on any issue, that’s censorship, There will always be common sense exceptions to this policy as there are in most things in life.
As you can see in Weiss’ letter, which can viewed at bariweiss.com/resignation-letter, offering different points of view on the editorial page blows people’s minds these days.
Perquimans Weekly is not doctrinaire, be it right or left, except in terms of its support for the community. That’s radical thinking these days.