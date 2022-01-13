NC State beats Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of North Carolina State’s 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over Louisville on Wednesday night.
N.C. State (9-8, 2-4 ACC), coached by former Louisville assistant coach Kevin Keatts, won just its third game at Louisville in 10 attempts. The Cardinals had won six of the last seven overall.
Smith made three 3-pointers during a 16-0 run, including two on back-to-back possessions, for a 31-18 lead. N.C. State started 7 of 13 from 3-point range and finished 12 of 25 (48%) after entering averaging 32% behind the arc.
N.C. State opened the second half on a 8-0 run for a 16-point lead and Smith made their 10th 3-pointer for a 64-55 lead with 5:30 remaining. Hellems made his first 3-pointer of the second half, after making 4 of 6 before halftime, for a 69-58 lead.
N.C. State stays on the road to face No. 8 Duke on Saturday. Louisville plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday.
No. 8 Duke downs Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM — Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest 76-64 on Wednesday night with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.
Fellow freshman A.J. Griffin had a season-high 22 points to help the Blue Devils bounce back from a weekend home loss to Miami. They did it with the retiring longtime Duke coach out with what the school called a “non-COVID-related virus,” while associate head coach Jon Scheyer — designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season — worked as acting coach.
Banchero and Griffin led the way as the Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) suddenly stretched out a two-possession lead in the final minute of the first half — then carried a hot hand into the second that wobbled the Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3) for good.
Notre Dame handles Clemson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman Blake Wesley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Notre Dame won its sixth straight game, 72-56 over Clemson on Wednesday night.
Notre Dame made its first six shots of the game, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Nate Laszewski and Goodwin, for a 15-6 lead. The Irish missed their seventh shot, but Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back for an 11-point lead.
Notre Dame held at least a 14-point advantage in the second half and led by as many as 23 to easily top Clemson’s previous season high of an 11-point deficit. The Tigers made their first 3-pointer of the second half with 11:06 left to trail 55-36.
Goodwin entered having missed eight straight 3-pointers in his last two games, but made all three of his attempts against Clemson. He finished 8 of 10 from the floor for Notre Dame (10-5, 4-1 ACC).
PJ Hall scored 14 points and Hunter Tyson added 12 for Clemson (10-6, 2-3), which was aiming to win three straight conference road games for the first time in 25 years.
Clemson entered ranked No. 3 in the nation with 40.9% shooting from 3-point range, but made just 2 of 16 in the first half while Notre Dame made 6 of 11 through the opening 14 minutes.