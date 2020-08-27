A peaceful rally was held Monday to call attention to how there is no Black principal in Perquimans County’s four schools as well as the low performance rates by Black students taught within those schools.
Worth noting, there have been Black principals in the past at Perquimans schools and presently, 50 percent of the system’s assistant principals are Black.
Organized by the local chapter of the NAACP, nearly 100 people marched from the Civil War monument by King Street Park to the county’s Board of Education office on Edenton Road.
‘We’ve come out here to make noise!” one protester shouted.
During local businessman Tony Riddick’s speech, he asserted that subject proficiency, particularly among Black students, is very low and that by hiring a Black principal, maybe other similar role models, would inspire student achievement – evidence that is supported by studies. Riddick and others are in the process of opening a school – Elaine Riddick Charter School – that they say will address some of these inequities in education.
Riddick said the county’s low proficiency rates and those nationwide of Black students affects everyone, makes our nation less competitive and is one of the most pressing dangers facing America’s national security. He said people should not be silent, but support change or else things will stay the same – that’s bad for everyone.
Protesters carried signs that spoke to the necessity of educating students to be proficient in all subjects, but how some of them fall behind year after year. Signs that said, “Math, I can’t breathe” or “Science, I can’t breathe” – a phrase that hearkens back to George Floyd’s slow death.
Worth noting in stark contrast to Juneteenth rally held in the wake of Floyd’s death, there were no White people, except for J.P. Burket of Hertford and the Perquimans Weekly, attending the rally that protesters organized to call attention not just to hiring practices and proficiency scores, but to share stories of racial intolerance and injustice experienced in the school system.
Marchers paid tribute to two educators Lillie Essie Burke and Beulah Elizabeth Burke, two of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s original nine founders. People laid flowers at the historic markers on Edenton Road that commemorated the Burke’ sisters accomplishments. Mayor Earnell Brown was among those who placed a flower at the base of these markers that provide but one note of many of Hertford’s rich African-American heritage.
When the protesters walked to the Perquimans Board of Education office, they did a couple laps around the building while chanting various slogans such as “No justice, no peace” while the county’s Board of Education held its meeting inside.
Speakers at the protest were Hertford Town Councilman Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson, Winfall Mayor and Perquimans County chapter of the NAACP President Fred Yates, educator J.P. Burket, local businessman Tony Riddick and keynote speaker Kera Johnson, pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Holiness Church.
Rally concluded with march back to the Civil War monument for a prayer at the corner of Dobbs/King St. and Hyde Park St., known as Academy Green. This was the location of Perquimans County’s first black school, library and church (present-day First Baptist Church).
Johnson spoke inspiring words from the heart about the need for a Black principal.
The rally’s major themes spoke to the need to hire a Black principal and calls for a better quality education hit home to a fired up the crowd like a Sunday sermon.
“God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the call, ‘God can never use me’ – that has been on the minds of many people! This has kept many people from stepping out of their boat and walking with God – they think God can not use them. I am not qualified can no longer be an excuse,” he said. “God is not looking for the qualified, he’s looking for the people who would just avail themselves to him. When Jesus called the 12, most of them were not educated. Yet, Jesus equipped them and they turned the world upside down.”
Concluding his speech, Johnson cautioned faith and freedom.
“The marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the negro community must not lead to a distrust of all White people, for many of our White brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny,” he said. “And they have come to realize that their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom.”