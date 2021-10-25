Regarding Mr. Hezekiah Brown’s letter in The Daily Advance, Oct. 22, praising chief of police and acting city manager Eddie Buffaloe on a job well done, I would also like to add my praise. I did not personally know the chief, but had two encounters with him, neither one by him acting as chief of police, thank heavens.
The first time was when I was on a run down Colonial Avenue, Buffaloe approached me and said, “nice day for a run” and I responded “yes it is.” That impressed me, because he is the chief of police and who am I? A nobody. He could have said nothing at all or at the most a simple hello or good afternoon, but he chose to acknowledge who I was, a runner, and that a nice day is what runners appreciate.
The second time was at a basketball game at Victory Christian School where Buffaloe was one of the referees. At half time I went over to where he was sitting and introduced myself, telling him I had met him once before when I was on a run down Colonial Avenue. He said, “Yes, and that was a nice day for a run.”
He was approachable and that is important for someone in his position. Oh, and how was he as a referee? He was equally good in that capacity.
Jeffrey A. Mills
Elizabeth City