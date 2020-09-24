We asked our readers if President Trump should go ahead and nominate a Supreme Court Justice or should he wait until after the election?
Responses posted to the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page varied from person to person, but most people felt Trump should go ahead and nominate someone to fill the vacancy left by the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here are but a few of the comments:
Billy Nixon: This has happened 29 times in our history, and 100 percent of that time one was named. 22 of the 44 presidents have done this! YES he should! The people elected him in 2016 and he ran on putting in conservative judges. He has keep all his promises and he not breaking this one. Promises made...Promises keep. I heard a Democrat on the news today say, but her last wish was ..... Remember ... Wish in one hand, poop in the other, see which one fills up first!
Kelly Elliott-Hoeltzel: No he should not. It is a long standing tradition that when a vacancy arises in the last months of a presidency that the vacancy should not be filled until after the election. This was corroborated by Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and many more. Also showed when Obama’s supreme Court pick was blocked to wait for the new president. Again. No. Don’t fill it until we have had a chance to vote for a new president.
Laurie Church: If I’m not mistaken, and I know I’m not....RBG herself in 2016 said that the President doesn’t just stop working in his last year of office and should do his job until the end of his term, including nominating Supreme Court Justices. Now of course she was talking about Obama being able to push through Merrick Garland and not President Trump today. And lets not forget, Obama DID infact nominate Merrick Garland in an election year....he just didn’t get his wish becuase he was dealing with a Republican Senate. So there’s that.....
Sharon Marie: Now! There’s likely going to be some hinky mess with the election. We need a full court.
David Roberts: With the vote situation, the contesting of mail in ballots, lost ballots, fake ballots etc. It is imperative that we have a full court seated.
Angela Marie: Since Clarence Thomas, in 1991, no sitting President has gotten his nominee through for a Senate vote when the Presidency and Senate were controlled by different parties. There have been 6 SCOTUS justices confirmed since Clarence Thomas. All confirmed by rhe Senate when the Presidency and Senate were controlled by the same party. 2 under Bush, 2 under Clinton, and 2 under Obama.
Charlie Mann: We know what the precedence is from 2016. Graham even said we should use his words against him if it happened again. It did and we should, if only to show who has integrity and who doesn’t
Paul Merritt: It did NOT happen again. In 2016 the two political entities which decide on a supreme court justice (Senate and President) were divided. Graham said when this is the case, with an upcoming election that could change that, we should wait.
Brenda Heywood: No. He should not
Susan Griffin: Yes!! Fill that seat !!