‘It Ain’t Easy Anymore’
Who would have thought that getting a road upgrade would be a bad thing-especially the one that runs by your property?
Well, that’s exactly what happened to me! Sitting at my computer and watching the work in progress I was thinking how the road didn’t seem to need re topping but it did look nice-that is until I tried mowing the berms after the fact. Let me explain.
I’ve always had complements on how good I keep my yard and the berms.
I must say I did indeed keep the ditches weed free and the berms looking as neat as my lawn but may I say that at 86 years, four months and two days old (as of the date of this letter) It ain’t so easy anymore.
As a retired building tradesman I know the nuances of construction. There are severe penalties for jobs not meeting contractual agreements. You would not (as in my case) leave the new construction in worse shape than when you found it but again-it happened in my case.
Where as I was once able to retrieve my mail and newspaper easily now I’m forced to bend over a pile of tar, dirt, bricks, stones and other debris while stepping in paving residue.
Further improvements did little to eradicate the problem. At one point several days after the initial construction phase ended I suffered a wrenched back bending over the pile of dirt that adorned the berms across the entire length of my frontage.
Finally, I began calling several departments inquiring why it was taking so long to finish the project and the ‘stall’ began.
The folks were so sweet talking I was certain their promises would be met by quick resolve but it was not to be. Promised dates, even in good weather, came and went and to the date of this letter I still have bricks, stones and rubbish where there was none before.
It got so bad at one point that I got my mower stuck in a pile of tall grass and mud that a neighbor stopped in the middle of the street and helped to get the mower out. We had a jam tying up traffic for a short-short with the mower suffering damages.
To say this summer and August in particular has been the summer of my discontent is grossly understated. Recent events has netted an additional bulge in the lower right back from tripping over the grassy mud pile while push mowing.
The doctor says it’s only a ‘pulled’ muscle but the lump under the the skin says differently.
Calvin Lacy
Hertford