The other day I was walking by Waterfront Park. It was just a pleasant day, and I could not help but smile. Looking around, I saw the new Seven Sounds Brewery, and a couple of doors down, the new Bakery Deli. Across the street was the Cypress Grill and the wonderful shops that have things that you can’t find on Ehringhaus Street.
Just a pleasant walk away and you’ll find Hoppin’ Johnz, Ghost Harbor Brewing, The Mills Bistro, and Big Boss Burritos.
All around the old city you see growth: pizza, wine, boutiques, and art shops everywhere. I couldn’t help thinking that the old movie house could be restored to a community theater if there was just more parking. More parking would also give investors incentive to restore some of closed shops and bring in even more customers.
It was such a pleasure to have such a positive feeling after the last couple of years.
Unfortunately, the warm fuzzy feeling didn’t last long. After getting home I received a letter from the Pasquotank County assessor. The letter said that my home was getting a revaluation that increased the value by $36,000 more than I paid for it a year and a half ago.
All the unfortunate things that happened last year came flowing back. For example, the Elizabeth City employees who went on strike for more money and benefits and got them. Don’t misunderstand: I have no problem with people going on strike; they just don’t have the right to use taxpayer-paid equipment and block streets. The use of public equipment for personal use is illegal.
Then a cold fact hit me in the face: a large part of Elizabeth City residents don’t even pay taxes.
I was born in Albany, New York state’s capital city. It was a great place to grow up and live. It was 2½ hours north of New York City and 45 minutes south of the Adirondacks. Unfortunately, I had to watch dishonest politicians and ignorant bureaucrats slowly destroy all the good things that made Albany so nice.
After pacing around the house, I sat down and reread the letter. I couldn’t help thinking that I was watching the destruction of a great city all over again.