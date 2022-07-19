The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
SATURDAY
Saturday Morning Live
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
MONDAY
Council work session
Hertford Town Council will hold a work session at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
AUG. 2
PAL exhibit
The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.
National Night Out
The town of Hertford will host its second National Night Out at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
AUG. 6
Roy performs
An Evening of Music with Tim Roy will be held at the Carolina Moon Theater at 7 p.m.
AUG. 8
Town Council meeting
Hertford Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
AUG. 12
Friday Night Stroll
A Friday Night Stroll will be held in Hertford’s downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A dance will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
AUG. 13
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
AUG. 27
Saturday Morning Live
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, sponsored by the town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc., opens on Church Street at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
AUG. 29
Town Council work session
Hertford Town Council will hold a work session at the Horace Reid Community Center at 6 p.m.
SEPT. 6
PAL Member Show
The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.